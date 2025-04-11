  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!

Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
x
Highlights

Hybiz TV is back with the 3rd edition of ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ on April 27, 2025, at Next Premia Mall, Hyderabad.

Hybiz TV is back with the 3rd edition of ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ on April 27, 2025, at Next Premia Mall, Hyderabad. From 10 AM to 6 PM, participants will guess ice cream flavours blindfolded for a chance to win up to ₹1 lakh, with total prizes worth ₹3 lakhs!

Celebrity guests Kavya Kalyan Ram, Swetaa Varma, and Sameer added glamour at the curtain-raiser. Register for ₹250 (includes a ₹100 ice cream voucher).

Tickets available on BookMyShow, Mera Events, and District by Zomato. Don't miss this flavourful fun fest!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick