Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
Highlights
Hybiz TV is back with the 3rd edition of ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ on April 27, 2025, at Next Premia Mall, Hyderabad.
Hybiz TV is back with the 3rd edition of ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ on April 27, 2025, at Next Premia Mall, Hyderabad. From 10 AM to 6 PM, participants will guess ice cream flavours blindfolded for a chance to win up to ₹1 lakh, with total prizes worth ₹3 lakhs!
Celebrity guests Kavya Kalyan Ram, Swetaa Varma, and Sameer added glamour at the curtain-raiser. Register for ₹250 (includes a ₹100 ice cream voucher).
Tickets available on BookMyShow, Mera Events, and District by Zomato. Don't miss this flavourful fun fest!
