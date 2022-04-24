In this modern day and age, with pressures and anxieties piled up high, is it really any wonder that someone would come up with the genius idea of a Scream Day?

While certainly there is much to be said for enjoying a massage or meditation to calm those frazzled nerves, some psychologists believe that a good old scream can be therapeutic in its own way. At least, temporarily. When a person releases their frustrations, via a way of a good old fashioned howl, the brain relaxes which could actually bring some much needed immediate relief.

So if science says screaming is good for people, it's time to make an effort to celebrate scream day.