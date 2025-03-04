Live
Sehri Foods for Ramadan 2025: Stay Active and Hydrated Throughout Your Fast
Ensure a nourishing Sehri with energy-boosting foods like dates, yogurt, and citrus fruits to stay hydrated and energised all day
Ramadan 2025 has arrived, offering a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide. The fasting period begins each day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, followed by a day-long fast that is later broken at Iftar. A well-balanced Sehri is crucial for maintaining energy, hydration, and overall well-being, ensuring individuals can perform daily tasks and spiritual duties with ease.
To help sustain energy levels and support digestion, here are five highly nutritious foods to include in your Sehri meal:
1. Dates
While dates are commonly eaten to break the fast at Iftar, they are also a great choice for Sehri. Packed with potassium, dates help regulate blood pressure, promote digestion, and provide a steady release of energy throughout the day.
2. Whole Wheat Bread
Opting for whole wheat or multigrain bread instead of refined bread offers long-lasting energy. These complex carbohydrates are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, helping to keep you full and energised during the fasting hours.
3. Yogurt
A great source of probiotics, yogurt supports digestive health and reduces bloating, ensuring a comfortable fasting experience. It also contains protein, which keeps you feeling satisfied for a longer period.
4. Dalia (Broken Wheat Porridge)
Dalia is a nutritious and filling choice for Sehri. Made from broken wheat, it is high in fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy and keeping hunger pangs at bay.
5. Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are excellent for hydration and immunity. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and water content, they help replenish fluids, aid digestion, and keep you refreshed throughout the day.
By incorporating these wholesome foods into your Sehri, you can maintain your energy levels, stay hydrated, and observe Ramadan with vitality and focus.