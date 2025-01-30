Live
- 7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games Held Grandly
- Australian PM labels caravan filled with explosives in Sydney as 'act of terrorism'
- Matthew Mott keeps coaching options open amid England Women's struggles in Australia
- 'Cover-up': BJP hits out at AAP's Sanjay Singh's remarks on cash and liquor seizure row
- Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested during press briefing, accused of raping woman
- Honour killing case: Karnataka court sentences woman’s brothers, uncles to death
- Chandigarh mayoral polls: BJP's Harpreet Kaur wins closely contested fight
- CRPF jawan kills wife, shoots himself dead in Bhopal
- Siddhivinayak temple treasurer reveals reason behind dress code directive
- Chandrababu Chairs Third Meeting of SIPB in Amaravati
Just In
Shaheed Diwas 2025: Mahatma Gandhi’s Timeless Quotes to Inspire Generations
On Shaheed Diwas 2025, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters by sharing Mahatma Gandhi’s inspirational quotes on truth, non-violence, and selfless service
Observed on January 30th, Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyr’s Day, is a solemn occasion to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom. This day serves as a reminder of their courage and dedication, inspiring generations to uphold values of truth, non-violence, and patriotism.
Mahatma Gandhi’s Teachings: A Beacon of Wisdom
Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of peace and selfless service continues to shape modern society. His words remind us of the power of truth and non-violence in bringing about change. Sharing his profound quotes on this special day keeps his ideals alive and strengthens the message of unity and compassion.
Inspiring Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi
Here are some of his most powerful and thought-provoking quotes:
• “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
• “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
• “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”
• “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
• “The future depends on what you do today.”
• “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”
Keeping Gandhi’s Legacy Alive
As we commemorate Shaheed Diwas, let’s reflect on these teachings and integrate them into our lives. By embracing truth, compassion, and selflessness, we can truly honour the sacrifices of our martyrs and contribute to a better society.