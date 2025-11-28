Shivathmika Rajashekar draws attention with new photoshoot

Shivathmika Rajashekar continues her steady pursuit of a strong foothold in cinema, even as her journey takes her beyond Telugu films. After limited opportunities in Tollywood, the young actor gradually shifted her focus towards Tamil projects, where she has been more active this year.

She delivered two back-to-back OTT releases—Bomb, a magical-realism social drama featuring Arjun Das, followed by Aaromaley, a breezy romantic entertainer co-starring Harshath Khan and Megha Akash. While both releases helped her remain visible and relevant, the much-awaited major breakthrough still seems just out of reach. Yet, Shivathmika’s approach remains grounded and unwavering. No hype, no loud promotions—just quiet, consistent effort.

Meanwhile, her latest photoshoot is making the rounds on social media, adding new buzz to her name. Dressed in a soft white saree, standing by a balcony with open hair, silver earrings, a tiny black bindi, and a sleeveless blouse, she exudes a simple yet striking charm. The pictures have sparked renewed interest among fans and film circles alike.

Though she hasn’t announced any new film projects yet, her persistent hustle suggests that the right opportunity could come her way sooner than expected.