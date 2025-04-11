Sitara Ghattamaneni stuns in Rome

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s family is known for turning every vacation into a stylish affair, and this time it’s his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni who has taken center stage. Their latest travel escapade has once again set social media abuzz, especially after a few airport snapshots featuring Mahesh and Sitara surfaced online, showcasing their effortless travel style.

What truly stole the spotlight, however, was Sitara’s enchanting look from Rome. The 12-year-old was seen donning a chic black off-shoulder gown, paired with soft curls — a look that seemed straight out of a fairytale. Captioned “Rome, I love you,” her post not only captured the magic of the city but also highlighted her blossoming presence as a young fashionista.

Sitara’s travel diaries are becoming more than just vacation memories — they’re stylish statements in their own right. With each trip, she continues to make waves online, charming fans and setting new benchmarks for star kids. As the Ghattamaneni family continues to inspire with their jet-setting lifestyle, Sitara is clearly carving her own path — with grace, glamour, and a growing sense of style.