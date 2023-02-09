Six Reasons, why theatre makes our lives better

Few of us, after studying medicine or engineering, finally opt for theatre. The family member might consider your career has steadily downhill and you might be wondering as to whether the chosen profession, theatre makes a valuable contribution to your own self and world at large when compared to the other profession, which you have left behind.



Here are the six reasons, why theatre matters.

1. Theatre brings people together

People come in hundreds and sometimes thousands, to watch a play in a theatre to witness a contemplating event, which might be beautiful, funny, moving, thought provoking or hopefully at least diverting. In the present world, most of the communication happens in the front of the screen, I think gathering function in the theatre itself, is something that matters.

2. Theatre requires sharp attention, quick mental shifts and nimble language skills

Theatre teaches us about human motivation and psychology, in historical plays, we get lessons about leadership and government. In contemporary plays, we learn about people as well as cultures in different parts or own country or in other countries. Studies have revealed that students who participate in theatre do better in school. Thus making plays help draw kids together, out of their shell and helps them to learn to socialize in an productive as well as healthy way.

3. Influence the way we think

Theatres help us to take a hard look at ourselves and our values as well as our behavior. The most vivid example, post show discussion, at Wolly Mammoth, when a woman stated that play made her and her husband decide that they had serious problem in their marriage and needed to go counselling and she was pleased to report they are still together and much happier. Theatre helps us measure our own lives against the lives we depicted on the stage, to imagine what it would be like if we had those lives instead. After seeing the play, many think, there is something they need to change about their life. For example, after watching a play, where the characters have family dinner, the audience might consider, it is nice to have a family dinner, plan it to have it regularly.

4. It is part of what makes us human

We can see this instinct expressed in children, when they tend to act out real or imagined characters and events. We have few theatre-like rituals in few oldest human societies, long before the foundations of western theatre in Ancient Greece. So theatre matters, in essence, it is part of what makes us human.

5. Theatres help us listen to different sides of conversation or argument

Theatre help us in empathizing with struggles of our fellow human being whatever their views might be. When we watch a play in the theatre, we tend to understand as to what happens when a conflict does not get resolved. We develop our faculty for imaging the outcomes of various choices we might make in our personal lives and our political lives it is not surprising that, in repressive societies, theatre often been aligned with the movement towards openness and freedom.

6. Theatre contributes to economy

Theatre as an industry helps by contributing to our economy and it plays a special role in revitalization of the neglected neighbourhood. Theatre played a significant role for example, Shakespeare theatre along seventh street, or woolly in these neighbourhood . As each of these theatres opened, new audiences started flooding in, new restaurant opened, jobs created, city improved the sidewalks. The neighbourhood, which was once grim and forbidding became vibrant hubs of activity. And this pattern has been repeated in cities across United states and around the world.