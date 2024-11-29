Smart Appliance Choices for Newlyweds

As the marriage season approaches, setting up a new home often tops the list for newlyweds. Whether you're creating your dream space as a couple or gifting appliances to loved ones starting their new journey, choosing the right home appliances helps. With so many choices in the market, a carefully considered approach to selecting appliances ensures you get the right balance of aesthetics, quality, and convenience. We spoke to Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head, Appliances Business at Godrej and Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, for valuable insights and recommendations on making the best choices when selecting appliances for your home.

1. Assess Your Lifestyle and Future Needs

While selecting appliances, consider your current and future lifestyle requirements. Think about how your household will grow and change over the next few years. Newlyweds, for example, may start with basics, but should also plan for their expanding needs. With extended warranties available, appliances are a long-term investment. By considering your future needs, you'll avoid future hassles and ensure your appliances remain a perfect fit for your evolving lifestyle. Also evaluate your current requirements carefully. For example, if you tend to buy produce in bulk, you may need more storage space in your refrigerator. If you work from home in a hot city, investing in a 5-star AC instead of 3-star may be a smarter decision.

2. Measure Your Space and Plan the Layout

Before selecting any appliance, measure the available space in your home. Keep these measurements handy while shopping online or visiting stores. Most brands list product dimensions on their websites, which is helpful for accurate planning. Additionally, consider the placement requirements of appliances like refrigerators and microwave ovens. These need extra space around them for proper ventilation to ensure efficient operation.

3. Prioritize Energy Efficiency for Savings and Sustainability

Energy-efficient appliances are the more economical option over their lifecycle. Models with higher energy ratings, such as 5-star refrigerators or air conditioners, consume significantly less electricity, resulting in substantial savings on utility bills over time. You can also evaluate AI powered appliances which optimize the machines performance and resource consumption. For example, AI powered washing machines that optimize water and energy consumption.

4. Match Your Home’s Aesthetic

Appliances today are as much about design as they are about functionality. Many brands offer appliances with various finishes and styles to match your home decor seamlessly. For example, Godrej’s Eon Vogue wood-finish appliances blend sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, making it a stylish addition to modern homes. Matching appliances with your interior’s color scheme, whether it’s wooden, metallic, matte, or vibrant hues, can enhance your home’s look. Keep an eye out for appliances that blend in and enhance your home, instead of dominating the space.

5. Look for Reliable Brands and Strong Warranty Coverage

Appliances are long-term investments, so reliability and durability should be top priorities. Research brands known for their reliability in product performance over time and service bandwidth. For appliances like air conditioners, checking warranty fine print is especially important. Air conditioners require regular servicing for efficiency, including timely gas recharges. A comprehensive warranty can save you significant maintenance costs. For instance, Godrej Appliances offers a 5-year comprehensive warranty worth ₹7,990, for free with no hidden costs, on all their split air conditioners. This warranty covers both parts and labor, unlike other warranties, ensuring complete peace of mind. When comparing warranties, pay attention to what is not covered. Not all warranties are equal and it's important to be aware of any hidden costs.

6. Plan for Maintenance and Upkeep

Consider the maintenance needs of each appliance before purchasing. Appliances with easy-to-clean designs, removable parts, or self-cleaning functions can make a big difference in reducing upkeep. For instance, features like self-cleaning tubs in washing machines, stainless-steel interiors and steam clean function in microwave ovens, and smart diagnosis in air conditioners can maintain your appliance's hygiene and performance without much hassle. Regular maintenance can help you avoid costly repairs down the line and ensure the longevity of your appliances.

7. Set a Realistic Budget

Appliances vary widely in cost, and setting a budget can help you prioritize essential features without overspending. Balancing your budget with quality ensures that your investment pays off in both the short and long term. Considering different payment options is also essential. With the availability of EMI schemes, buying premium and feature-rich appliances has become more accessible than ever. This flexibility is especially useful for newly married couples who can furnish their homes with top quality appliances without going overboard on expenses.

By carefully considering these factors, you can choose appliances that enhance the quality of your home while reflecting your personal needs. Thoughtful planning and selection ensure that each appliance becomes a trusted partner in your daily life, offering comfort, efficiency, and convenience for years to come.