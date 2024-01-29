Sneha Reddy Hosts a Delightful Playdate at Hyderabad’s First Hamleys Play

Hyderabad: Hamleys, the world's finest toy shop and India’s leading toy retailer, proudly announces the launch of its first 'Hamleys Play' in Hyderabad with an exclusive playdate hosted by Ms Allu Sneha Reddy.

Ms Allu Sneha Reddy’s playdate had her special guests and kids revel in the magical wonders of Hamleys Play. The event celebrated the essence of joy, creativity, and imagination that Hamleys Play brings to every child. The diverse attractions and engaging activities, along with the 'All Angel' team's dedicated care, made it one of the most playful evenings in the city of Hyderabad.

Designed exclusively for children, this magical play area offers over 15 captivating attractions, transforming playtime into an immersive and delightful experience. Hamleys Play in Hyderabad is located at level 2, Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad.

Delete Edit

Commenting on the introduction of Hamleys Play in Hyderabad, Kinjal Shah, Group VP at Hamleys India, shared, "Hyderabad has welcomed Hamleys Play with open arms, and we are thrilled to witness the joy it brings to children. This enchanting space is designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories. We look forward to being an integral part of the city's play culture, providing a magical and safe environment for kids to explore, learn, and have endless fun."



Hamleys, synonymous with extraordinary in-store magical experiences, captivates both children and parents alike. With 'Hamleys Play,' the brand elevates the traditional idea of play by infusing it with the vibrancy of the outdoors and the limitless wonders of a child's imagination. Enter the captivating world of Mr. and Mrs. Hopper as they guide visitors through their private garden brimming with thrilling adventures.