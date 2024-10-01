Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, and Important Donations

A solar eclipse is a significant astronomical event, especially in Indian culture. It occurs when the Earth, Moon, and Sun align, causing the Moon to obstruct sunlight from reaching Earth. The upcoming solar eclipse will start on October 2 at 9:13 PM and end on October 3 at 3:17 AM (IST). However, this eclipse will not be visible in India.

Religious Practices After the Solar Eclipse



In Hindu tradition, taking a bath and performing religious rituals after the eclipse is an important practice. This is believed to bring spiritual benefits and cleanse any negative energy associated with the eclipse.

Items to Donate for Prosperity and Happiness



Donating certain items after the solar eclipse is thought to bring blessings and success. Common items include:

Grains and Pulses: Donating gram, wheat, jaggery, and pulses to those in need is considered beneficial for overall success and helps in overcoming the effects of the eclipse.

Fruits and Sweets: Offering bananas, gram flour sweets (like laddus), and pedas is believed to bring happiness and alleviate sorrows.

Clothes and Dairy Products: Donating red-coloured clothes, milk, and rice is also seen as auspicious and is believed to enhance prosperity and well-being.



Purifying the Home



After the solar eclipse concludes, it's a common belief that purifying the home is essential. Sweeping the house and sprinkling holy water (Gangajal) are practices that are thought to protect the home from any negative influences brought on by the eclipse. These rituals aim to restore positive energy and safeguard the household.

By following these customs, devotees believe they can invite peace, success, and happiness into their lives.