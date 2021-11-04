Some common breast cancer myths

In Indian women, breast cancer is one of the most frequent cancers. Breast cancer accounts for roughly 14% of all cancers in women, with the percentage being higher in urban areas than in rural India. When some breast cells begin to develop abnormally and multiply more quickly than healthy cells, a lump gets formed. Cells in the breast might go to lymph nodes or other regions of the body.



But patients sometimes are caught unawares and fail to take treatment at the right time due to several myths.

Myth: Breast cancer cannot be developed because there is no family history.

Fact: Many women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease.

Myth 1: Breast cancer is incurable.

Fact: If caught early enough, it is curable.

Myth 2: breast cancer is contagious or infectious.

Fact: It is not infectious or contagious.

Myth 3: Breast conservation surgery is riskier than total breast removal or mastectomy.

Fact: Breast conservation surgery combined with radiation therapy is just as safe as total breast removal or mastectomy.

Myth 4: Every breast lump is cancerous.

Fact: Every breast lump should be investigated, but not every breast lump is cancerous.

The majority of new breast lumps are benign and if you had a recent normal mammogram, that percentage is likely to be even higher.

Myth 5: Men are immune to breast cancer.

Fact: Men account for 1% of all breast cancer patients. Although it is uncommon, men can develop breast cancer.

Although male breast cancer accounts for only 1% to 2% of all breast cancer cases, the incidence rate is gradually increasing. Furthermore, due to a lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis, men have a higher mortality rate from breast cancer.

Myth 6: Breast cancer can be caused by stress.

Fact: There is no evidence to support a connection between stress and breast cancer. There is evidence that stress does not increase the risk of breast cancer. That is not to say that stress does not affect health. This can have significant mental and physical health benefits, but it does nothing to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Myth 7: Abortion raises the risk of developing breast cancer.

Fact: This question arises because we know that estrogen exposure is directly related to breast cancer risk and abortion disrupts the normal hormonal cycle of pregnancy. But according to research, there is no link between abortion and breast cancer.

Myth 8: A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of breast cancer.

Fact: While it is true that overweight postmenopausal women are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer, there is nothing a woman can do to eliminate breast cancer risk. Even after a bilateral mastectomy, women are still at risk of developing new breast cancer.

Myth 9: Breast cancer risk is increased by wearing underwire bras.

Fact: Although underwire bras do not increase the risk of breast cancer it is always recommended wire-free bras. The wire may irritate the skin beneath the breast, resulting in skin breakdown. This breakdown could allow bacteria to enter the breast, resulting in infection.

(The author is, Consultant Breast Surgeon & Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune)