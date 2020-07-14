Why does a baby's cry instantaneously flood a mother's body with a myriad of stress hormones? How can a song on the radio stir up powerful emotions, from joy to anger, regret to desire? Why does sound itself evoke such primal and deeply felt feelings? The book 'Sound Medicine - How to Use the Ancient Science of Sound to Heal the Body and Mind'

by Kulreet Chaudhary, explores the many questions.

A vibration that travels through air, water and solids, sound is produced by all matter, and is a fundamental part of every species' survival. But there is a hidden power within sound that has yet to be investigated by modern medicine. Sound Medicine takes readers on a journey through the structure of the mouth, ears, and brain to understand how sound is translated from acoustic vibrations into meaningful neurological impulses. Renowned neuroscientist and Aryuvedic expert Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary explains how different types of sound impact the human body and brain uniquely, and explores the physiological effects of sound vibration, from altering mood to healing disease. Blending ancient wisdom and modern science, Dr. Chaudhary traces the history of sound therapy and the use of specific mantras from ancient Aryuvedic texts, to explain the biology of sound as frequency and its therapeutic applications for common ailments. Sound Medicine offers practical, step-by-step lessons for using music and mantras, whether you're a beginner or searching for a more advanced practice. Bringing together Vedic mythology and medical therapy, this marriage of the ancient mantras and modern neuroscience can help you heal—and keep you well in body, mind and spirit.

Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary is an integrative neurologist, neuro scientist, and the former Director of Wellspring Health at Scripps Memorial Hospital. She is not only a well-regarded neurologist and a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, she was also recently handpicked to lead a high-profile Aryuvedic Center in South India which is translating a cache of ancient Aryuvedic medical texts to benefit the modern medical community and its patients.