Alvida Jumma – Date and Significance of Ramadan’s Last Friday

The holiest month of Ramadan is all set to bid adieu soon! The Last Friday of Ramadan to be observed today, i.e., April 29, is known as 'Alvida Jumma'. The word Alvida means 'goodbye'. A special day that brings abundant blessings, endless mercy and salvation to the seekers.

The Prophet Mohammad said 'Alvida Jumma' is the most blessed day than any other day. Therefore, those who spend this day worshipping will be protected from all the evils.

The Muslim community observed Alvida Jumma with great enthusiasm and devotion. During Ramadan, the last Friday is celebrated with pomp, and masjids are occupied for the prayers. Muslims wake up early in the morning, take a ghusl, and wear new clothes and skull caps. Therefore, it is very auspicious to recite the Quran on this sacred occasion.

On this holy day, heartfelt prayers are offered for the blessings and rewards. It is a sign of majesty and prominence for the faithful. It is an utmost illustration of wonder and magnificence. As per religious beliefs, acts like helping the poor and needy bring prosperity and blessings during this day.

Ramadan is saying goodbye, and Alvida Jumma has come once again into our lives. May Allah bless us with Ramadan again and again in your lives. Alvida Ramadan!



