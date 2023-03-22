Beware of cosmic friction

The world is most likely to witness many natural disasters and calamities in the coming eight years , according to TVRK Murthy( Viswapathi), Vedic Astrology Expert. A cosmic disturbance has occured recently and it will take 6-8 years to stablilise. Due to its influence the world will be subjected many natural calamities like earthquakes and cyclones very frequently , sometimes with higher magnitude.

Governments across the world should be well prepared to deal with such situations. These events have already started occuring from the beginning 2023 and will continue till 2028.

Mr.Viswaparhi predicts Earthquakes in India , Pakistan , Afganisthan , Iran , Turkey , USA , Philippines ,Japan and Mexico in this period. A major earthquake likely in Himalayan region in this year effecting some of the surrounding Indian states , Nepal and Bhutan . In fact Hyderabad too will experience mild tremors in this year itself.

The weather patterns will be disturbing . The temperatures across the world will reach record breaking levels. Cities like Newyork , Dallas etc.in USA will record highest ever temperatures in the coming years. Several places in India also will recored very high temperatures crossing 48 degrees centigrade .

The economies of the world will get badly effected.USA will see severe recession in 2024 and 2025. The IT sector will be badly hit and several major Tech giants will reduce their work force by 50 percent and some small firms will simply vanish . Automobile and Pharma sector too will get effected. Automobile giants in USA will soon lay off thousands of workers . Some European countries too will face recession in 2025.

Pakistan will face severe economic crisis in 2024. Severe Civilan unrest is predicted in Pakisthan . Even China will get effected by recession and will see dramatic events most unexpected in China.

A major volcano in Indonesia will erupt in this year and again in 2024 and the ash clouds will several obstruct air traffic for 15-20 days.another severe volcano eruption in 2026 will effect human life and ash clouds will spread across several countries .

Internet services will be crippled in several countries in 2025. Tech giants will face severe server breakdowns for 6-8 hours and some times beyond two days in the coming years.

People should be very careful with fire and water.fire accidents will increase during these years.people will be more prone to burn injuries during this period and it is highly advisable for everyone to keep some antiseptic gel like Silverex always readily available at home. People will also be more prone to allerigic , neurological , orthopaedic and cardiovascular deceases during this period.

Indian economy will be by and large stable and will in fact do well after 2025.but India will be severely effected by cyclones in bay of Bengal. Cities like Bombay , Chennai , Bangalore , Hyderabad etc.will recieve record rainfall during this eight year period. World order changes in most unexpected ways after 2030 and India will become world super power . India will lead the world in many fields from 2030.

People should develop saving habit. It is advisable to donate to poor and needy.everyone of us should do our best to help others in the maximum possible ways .It will not only save us but also save the society. People should pray their religious Gods and meditate often to spread positive energies across the world.