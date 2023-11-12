Bhai Dooj 2023: Date, history, significance of the festival

Bhai Dooj 2023: The unconditional love shared between brother and sister should be celebrated. Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five-day Diwali festivities. Diwali is celebrated every year with much pomp and grandeur. The festival of lights begins with Dhanteras. One day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. This year, however, Chhoti Diwali falls on the same day as Diwali. One day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of the Diwali festivities. As we prepare to celebrate the festival, here are some facts we should know.



Bhai Dooj Date:

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 15 this year. The day celebrates the bond shared between siblings and the unconditional love between a brother and sister.

Bhai Dooj History:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, after defeating Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra. Subhadra welcomed him with sweets and flowers and placed a tilak on her forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on this day. According to another story, the god of death Yama visited her sister Yamuna, who welcomed him with the tilak ceremony. Then Yama decided that on this day, whoever receives the tilak and sweets from his sister will be blessed with longevity.

Bhai Dooj Significance:

Bhai means brother and Dooj means the second day after the new moon. On this day people celebrate with their brothers. They also exchange gifts and shower each other with lots of love. This ceremony is performed to save us from all kinds of evil forces and bless us with prosperity and longevity. In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is known as Bhai Phota. In South India, Yama Dwitiya is observed, while Maharashta observes Bhau Beej on the same day.