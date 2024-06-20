Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Dates, Auspicious Timings, and Significance

In the Vedic calendar, the month of Ashadha begins on June 23, 2024, which falls on a Sunday. The Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Ashadha month is known as Devshayani Ekadashi or Vishnushayani Ekadashi. This day holds special significance in Hinduism, particularly because it marks an important transition related to Lord Vishnu.



Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi, occurring on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha, is believed to be unique among all Ekadashis. According to religious beliefs, on this day Lord Vishnu begins his cosmic sleep, known as Yog Nidra, for a period of four months. This period is known as Chaturmas, during which auspicious activities are considered unfavorable.

Dates and Auspicious Timings

According to Pandit Sanjay Upadhyay, Devshayani Ekadashi in 2024 will start on July 16 at 5:08 PM and continue till July 17 at 5:56 PM. The Ekadashi fasting day falls on July 17, aligning with the Udayatithi.

Observing Devshayani Ekadashi

Devotees observing Devshayani Ekadashi typically wake up early, bathe, and then meditate on Lord Vishnu. They take a vow to fast for the entire day, abstaining from food and focusing on prayers and worship. It is believed that fasting on this day brings happiness, peace, and fulfillment in life.

By following these practices on Devshayani Ekadashi, devotees seek blessings from Lord Vishnu for a prosperous life ahead.

Conclusion

Devshayani Ekadashi marks the commencement of an important period in Hindu tradition, where Lord Vishnu's cosmic sleep begins, signifying a time for spiritual reflection and restraint from worldly activities. Observing this Ekadashi with devotion is believed to bring divine blessings and remove obstacles from one's life.