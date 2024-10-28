Dhanteras 2024: Tithi, Puja Muhurat, and Best Timings for Buying Gold and Other Auspicious Items

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an essential Hindu festival celebrated during the Kartik month’s Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. This year, Dhanteras will be observed on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, ushering in the Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Dhanvantari, the celestial healer. The tradition of purchasing gold, silver, brass utensils, and vehicles symbolizes inviting prosperity and wealth into homes.

Key Dates and Timings for Dhanteras 2024

• Dhanteras Tithi Start: October 29, 10:31 am

• Dhanteras Tithi End: October 30, 1:15 pm

• Evening Puja Time: 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm (1 hour and 41 minutes)

• Auspicious Timings for Purchases

Ideal Hours for Buying Gold

Gold and other items can be bought from October 29, 10:31 am to October 30, 6:32 am, allowing for almost a full day of auspicious buying.

Best Time to Buy a Vehicle

• For those looking to buy a car, the favourable period falls on October 30, from 6:32 am to 1:15 pm.

• Dhanteras 2024: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Pradosh Kaal

• Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm

• Pradosh Kaal: 5:38 pm to 8:13 pm

• Vrishabha Kaal: 6:13 pm to 8:27 pm

• Dhanteras 2024:ChoghadiyaMuhurat Timings

Daytime Choghadiya

• Chara (General): 9:18 am to 10:41 am

• Labh (Progress): 10:41 am to 12:05 pm

• Amrit (Best): 12:05 pm to 1:28 pm

• Shubh (Auspicious): 2:51 pm to 4:15 pm

Nighttime Choghadiya

• Labh (Progress): 7:15 pm to 8:51 pm

• Shubh (Best): 10:28 pm to 12:05 am (October 30)

• Amrit (Best): 12:05 am to 1:42 am (October 30)

• Chara (General): 1:42 am to 3:18 am (October 30)

Shubh Yoga and Nakshatra on Dhanteras 2024

• Indra Yoga: Active until 7:48 am

• Vaidhriti Yoga: Begins at 7:48 am and lasts all day

• Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra: Active until 6:34 pm

• Hasta Nakshatra: Begins at 6:34 pm and continues throughout the night

• Tripushkar Yoga: Active from 6:31 am to 10:31 am

Inauspicious Times to Avoid on Dhanteras

• Rahukaal: 2:51 pm to 4:15 pm

• Gulik Kaal: 12:05 pm to 1:28 pm

• Yamaganda: 9:18 am to 10:41 am

• Durmuhurat: 8:44 am to 9:29 am, 10:48 pm to 11:39 pm

By observing these auspicious timings and rituals, devotees can maximise the benefits of Dhanteras, welcoming prosperity and happiness into their lives as they prepare for Diwali.