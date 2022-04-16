Easter is celebrated across the world, know what is Easter

On Easter Sunday, Christians tend to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after his crucifixion and burial, it is typically the most well attended Sunday church service of the year.

What is easter?

As per the Christian scripture (Isaiah 53), Jesus Christ is the promised messiah and saviour of the world.

The resurrection refers to Jesus coming back to life (or being raised from the dead) three days after his death on the cross.

Christians believe that when Jesus laid down his life on the cross, he paid fully penalty for sin by offering the perfect, spotless sacrifice.

Subsequently, by raising from dead, the lord defeated the power of sin and death and purchased, for all who believe in him, eternal life in Christ Jesus.

Easter in bible

The word "Easter" does not appear in the bible and no early church celebrations of Christ's resurrection are mentioned in the scripture, easter like Christmas is a tradition which developed later in the church history.

The biblical account for Jesus' death on the cross or crucifixion, his burial and his resurrection or raising from the dead can be found in the following passages of the scripture,

Mathew 27:27-28.8; Mark 15:16; Luke 23:26-24:35 and 19:16-20:30

When is the easter season?

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline in preparation of easter. In Western Christianity, Ash Wednesday marks the start of lent and the easter season. Easter Sunday marks the end of lent and the easter season.

Determining the Date of Easter

In Western Christianity, Easter Sunday can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25, Easter is always celebrated on the Sunday immediately following the Paschal full moon.