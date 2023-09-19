Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vinayaka Chaturthi History, SthapanaMuhurat, Puja Vidhi, and More

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It typically falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which usually corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the celebration starts today on September 19, and will end on September 28.



Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in the western state of Maharashtra, and it is also observed in various other parts of the country. The festival spans 10 days, with the main celebrations occurring on the fourth day of the waxing moon period, which is known as “Chaturthi."

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:39 p.m. on September 18 and conclude at 1:43 p.m. on September 19. The auspicious time to install the Lord Ganesha idol is during the MadhyahnaMuhurat on September 19, from 11:01 a.m. to 1:28 p.m. However, it is critical to avoid moon sightings before Ganesha Chaturthi; Hence, the forbidden time is from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM on September 18.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History

It is believed to have originated in the 12th century in Maharashtra. The festival is thought to have been popularized by the Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, who used it to unite his people and promote Hindu culture. It was initially celebrated only in Maharashtra, but it has since spread to other parts of India and the world. The festival is now celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries, including India, Nepal, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of obstacles and the giver of good fortune.

The festival is also a time for Hindus to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage. Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyous occasion that is marked by feasting, dancing, and other festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vrat Katha

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from sandalwood paste in the absence of Lord Shiva to guard her while she takes a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to enter, Ganesha stopped him, leading to an argument.

Adhering to his mother's command, Ganesha blocked Lord Shiva's path. This left Lord Shiva in anger and he separated Ganesha's head from his body. After seeing this, Goddess Parvati transformed into her Kali avatar and threatened to destroy the universe in anger.

Shiva then realized his mistake and replaced Ganesha's head with that of an elephant. The event represents the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Rituals

There are four main rituals that are performed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Prana Pratishta (Invocation of Life)

This ritual is performed on the first day of the festival to invoke life into the Ganesha idol. The priest chants mantras and performs other rituals to bring the idol to life.

2. Shodashopachara (16-fold Worship)

This ritual is performed on the first day of the festival to offer 16 different types of offerings to Ganesha. The offerings include flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, lamps, and water.

3. Uttarpuja (Final Worship)

This ritual is performed on the 10th day of the festival to bid farewell to Ganesha. The priest chants mantras and performs other rituals to please Ganesha and ask for his blessings.

4. Ganpati Visarjan (Immersion of the Idol)

This ritual is performed on the 10th day of the festival to immerse the Ganesha idol in a river or ocean. This means the end of the festival and the return of Ganesha to his heavenly above him.

Steps To Perform Bidding

1. Begin by invoking Lord Ganesha to come and bless your home.

2. Sprinkle some water on the idol and offer flowers.

3. Offer flowers, incense, and a lamp while reciting Ganesha mantras.

4. Offer a seat (asan) to Lord Ganesha, signifying his presence during the puja.

5. Offer water to wash the feet of the idol as a gesture of welcome.

6. Offer water for Lord Ganesha to wash his hands.

7. Offer water for sipping to the idol, symbolizing purification.

8. Bathe the idol with water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee. Wipe the idol clean.

9. Offer new clothes to the idol.

10. Decorate the idol with flowers, garlands, and jewelry.

11. Offer fruits, sweets, and other dishes as a symbol of hospitality to Lord Ganesha.

12. Light a lamp and offer it to Lord Ganesha while singing or reciting aarti.

13. Offer your prayers, express your wishes, and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

14. On the final day of the festival, traditionally the idol is immersed in a water body. However, in recent times, eco-friendly idols are recommended, and the immersion is done in a bucket or container of water at home.

During Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, the lord is worshiped with the sixteen rituals known as Shodashopachara Puja as well as the chanting of Puranik Mantras. The sixteen steps include: Avahana and Pratishthapan; Samarpan Asanas; Padya Samarpan; Arghya Samarpan; Achamana; Snana Mantra; Vastra Samarpan and Uttariya Samarpan; Yajnopavita Samarpan; Gandha; Akshata; Pushpa Mala, Shami Patra, Durvankura, Sindoor; Ring; Deep Samarpan; Naivedya and Karodvartan; ambula, Narikela and Dakshina Samarpan; Neerajan and Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi Fasting Rules

Those who observe this fast should bathe first thing in the morning. The fast lasts from sunrise to moonrise. During fasting, it is recommended to have one sattvika meal a day. Fruits, milk, by-products, fruit juices, kheer, rajgira, bhangra and singhara can be consumed during the day. The cooking technique should be steamed, roasted or fried.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How to Celebrate

One can install the Ganesha idol in his home or community. Clay, wood or metal can be used to create the idol. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival in which people sing bhajans and kirtans in worship of Lord Ganesha. During Ganesh Chaturthi, temporary structures are created and decorated with flowers, lights and other festive decorations. One can go to a Ganesha pandal to pray to him and enjoy the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bhog Articles

1. Modak

Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet. It is a type of dumpling made with rice or wheat flour, filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery and dried fruits. Modaks can be steamed or fried.

2. Kheer or Payasam

Kheer, a rice pudding cooked in milk with sugar and flavored with cardamom and saffron, is also a popular offering to Lord Ganesha.

3. Puran Poli

Puran poli is a sweet flatbread made with a filling of chana dal (split chickpeas) and jaggery. It is a traditional dish offered during the holidays.

4. Coconut Ladoo

These are round sweets made with grated coconut, sugar and sometimes condensed milk. They are easy to make and are a popular choice for offerings.

5. Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoos are made from roasted chickpea flour, sugar, ghee and sometimes nuts. They have a rich nutty flavor and are a common element of prasad.

6. Rice

Various rice dishes such as pulao, lemon rice or tamarind rice can also be offered. They are usually prepared with mild flavors.

7. fruits

Fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, pomegranates and grapes are often included in bhog as a symbol of nature's bounty.

8. nuts

A mix of nuts such as almonds, cashews and raisins can be offered as a nutritious option.

9. Salty snacks

Apart from sweets, some savory snacks like chivda (flattened rice mix), poha (flattened rice) or murmura (puffed rice) can be included in bhog.

10. Panakam

This is a traditional sweet drink made with jaggery, water, cardamom and sometimes lemon juice. It is refreshing and is offered to quench thirst.

11. Chana Sundal

In some regions, sundal chana (chickpeas), a warm and lightly spiced chickpea dish, is offered as prasad.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganpati Visarjan date, Ganpati Visarjan rules

Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 28. Visarjan day should start with Pooja (Morning Aarti). The visarjan ceremony begins with the Uttarang puja, in which five objects are offered to Ganpati: deep (oil lamps), pushpa (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance) and naivedya (food). When the time of Visarjan comes, the family members should again gather and recite the Visarjan Aarti before leaving the house. After this, the idol is immersed in water.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: SANSKRIT SHLOK FOR PUJA

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra, Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya SuryakotiSamaprabha।, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada॥

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra, Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye।, VarvardaSarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah॥

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra, Om EkadantayaViddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat॥

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of great enthusiasm and devotion, with millions of people participating in the celebrations. It is an opportunity for Hindus to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha to achieve success, prosperity and removal of obstacles in their endeavors. The festival also promotes unity and community bonding as people come together to celebrate and worship.