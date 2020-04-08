Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics in English Explained

Shri Guru Charan Saroj Raj

Nij mane mukure sudhar

Varnao Raghuvar Vimal

Jasu Jo dayaku phal char After cleansing the mirror of my mind with the pollen dust of holy Guru's Lotus feet. I Profess the pure, untainted glory of Shri Raghuvar which bestows the four-fold fruits of life.(Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha).

Budhi Hin Tanu Janike

Sumirau Pavan Kumar

Bal budhi Vidya dehu mohe

Harahu Kalesa Vikar Fully aware of the deficiency of my intelligence, I concentrate my attention on Pavan Kumar and humbly ask for strength, intelligence and true knowledge to relieve me of all blemishes, causing pain.

Jai Hanuman gyan gun sagar

Jai Kapis tihun lok ujagar Victory to thee, O'Hanuman! Ocean of Wisdom-All hail to you O'Kapisa! (fountain-head of power,wisdom and Shiva-Shakti) You illuminate all the three worlds (Entire cosmos) with your glory .

Ram doot atulit bal dhama

Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama You are the divine messenger of Shri Ram. The repository of immeasurable strength, though known only as Son of Pavan (Wind), born of Anjani.

Mahavir Vikram Bajrangi

Kumati nivar sumati Ke sangi With Limbs as sturdy as Vajra (The mace of God Indra) you are valiant and brave. On you attends good Sense and Wisdom. You dispel the darkness of evil thoughts.

Kanchan varan viraj subesa

Kanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa Your physique is beautiful golden coloured and your dress is pretty. You wear ear rings and have long curly hair.

Hath Vajra Aur Dhuvaje Viraje

Kandhe moonj janehu sajai You carry in your hand a lightening bolt along with a victory (kesari) flag and wear the sacred thread on your shoulder.

Sankar suvan kesri Nandan

Tej pratap maha jag vandan As a descendant of Lord Sankar, you are a comfort and pride of Shri Kesari. With the lustre of your Vast Sway, you are propitiated all over the universe.

Vidyavan guni ati chatur

Ram kaj karibe ko aatur You are the repository of learning, virtuous and fully accom-plished, always keen to carry out the behest's of Shri Ram.

Prabu charitra sunibe ko rasiya

Ram Lakhan Sita man Basiya You are an ardent listener, always so keen to listen to the narration of Shri Ram's Life Stories. Your heart is filled with what Shri Ram stood for. You therefore always dwell in the hearts of Shri Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

Sukshma roop dhari Siyahi dikhava

Vikat roop dhari lanka jarava You appeared before Sita in a Diminutive form and spoke to her in humility. You assumed an awesome form and struck terror by setting Lanka on fire.

Bhima roop dhari asur sanghare

Ramachandra ke kaj sanvare With over-whelming might you destroyed the Asuras (demons) and performed all tasks assigned to you by Shri Ram with great skill.

Laye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaye

Shri Raghuvir Harashi ur laye You brought Sanjivan (A herb that revives life) and restored Lakshman back to life, Shri Raghuvir (Shri Ram) cheerfully embraced you with his heart full of joy.

Raghupati Kinhi bahut badai

Tum mam priye Bharat-hi sam bhai Shri Raghupati (Shri Ram) lustily extolled your excellence and said: "You are as dear to me as my own brother Bharat."

Sahas badan tumharo yash gaave

Us kahi Shripati kanth lagaave Thousands of living beings are chanting hymns of your glories; saying thus, Shri Ram warmly hugged him (Shri Hanuman).

Sankadik Brahmadi Muneesa

Narad Sarad sahit Aheesa When prophets like Sanka, even the Sage like Lord Brahma, the great hermit Narad himself, Goddess Saraswati and Ahisha

Yam Kuber Digpal Jahan te

Kavi kovid kahi sake kahan te Even Yamraj (God of Death) Kuber (God of Wealth) and the Digpals (deputies guarding the four corners of the Universe) have been vying with one another in offering homage to your glories. How then, can a mere poet give adequate expression of your super excellence.

Tum upkar Sugreevahin keenha

Ram milaye rajpad deenha

Tumharo mantra Vibheeshan mana

Lankeshwar Bhaye Sub jag jana You rendered a great service to Sugriv. You united him with Shri Ram and he installed him on the Royal Throne. By heeding your advice, Vibhishan became Lord of Lanka. This is known all over the Universe.

Yug sahastra jojan par Bhanu

Leelyo tahi madhur phal janu On your own you dashed upon the Sun, which is at a fabulous distance of thousands of miles, thinking it to be a sweet luscious fruit.

Prabhu mudrika meli mukh mahee

Jaladhi langhi gaye achraj nahee Carrying the Lord's Signet Ring in your mouth, there is hardly any wonder that you easily leapt across the ocean.

Durgaam kaj jagat ke jete

Sugam anugraha tumhre tete The burden of all difficult tasks of the world become light with your kind grace.

Ram dware tum rakhvare,

Hoat na agya binu paisare You are the sentry at the door of Shri Ram's Divine Abode.

No one can enter it without your permission

Sub sukh lahai tumhari sarna

Tum rakshak kahu ko dar na All comforts of the world lie at your feet. The devotees enjoy all divine pleasures and feel fearless under your benign Protection.

Aapan tej samharo aapai

Teenhon lok hank te kanpai You alone are befitted to carry your own splendid valour. All the three worlds (entire universe) tremor at your thunderous call.

Bhoot pisach Nikat nahin aavai

Mahavir jab naam sunavai All the ghosts, demons and evil forces keep away, with the sheer mention of your great name, O'Mahaveer!!

Nase rog harai sab peera

Japat nirantar Hanumant beera All diseases, pain and suffering disappear on reciting regularly Shri Hanuman's holy name.

Sankat se Hanuman chudavai

Man Karam Vachan dyan jo lavai Those who remember Shri Hanuman in thought, words and deeds with Sincerity and Faith, are rescued from all crises in life.

Sub par Ram tapasvee raja

Tin ke kaj sakal Tum saja All who hail, worship and have faith in Shri Ram as the Supreme Lord and the king of penance. You make all their difficult tasks very easy.

Aur manorath jo koi lavai

Sohi amit jeevan phal pavai Whosoever comes to you for fulfillment of any desire with faith and sincerity, Will he alone secure the imperishable fruit of human life.

Charon Yug partap tumhara

Hai persidh jagat ujiyara All through the four ages your magnificent glory is acclaimed far and wide. Your fame is Radiantly acclaimed all over the Cosmos.

Sadhu Sant ke tum Rakhware

Asur nikandan Ram dulhare You are Saviour and the guardian angel of Saints and Sages and destroy all Demons. You are the angelic darling of Shri Ram.

Ashta sidhi nav nidhi ke

dhata Us var deen Janki mata You can grant to any one, any yogic power of Eight Siddhis (power to become light and heavy at will) and Nine Nidhis (Riches,comfort,power,prestige,fame,sweet relationship etc.) This boon has been conferred upon you by Mother Janki.

Ram rasayan tumhare pasa

Sada raho Raghupati ke dasa You possess the power of devotion to Shri Ram. In all rebirths you will always remain Shri Raghupati's most dedicated disciple.

Tumhare bhajan Ram ko pavai

Janam janam ke dukh bisravai Through hymns sung in devotion to you, one can find Shri Ram and become free from sufferings of several births.

Anth kaal Raghuvir pur jayee

Jahan janam Hari-Bakht Kahayee If at the time of death one enters the Divine Abode of Shri Ram, thereafter in all future births he is born as the Lord's devotee.

Aur Devta Chit na dharehi

Hanumanth se hi sarve sukh karehi One need not entertain any other deity for Propitiation, as devotion of Shri Hanuman alone can give all happiness.

Sankat kate mite sab peera

Jo sumirai Hanumat Balbeera One is freed from all the sufferings and ill fated contingencies of rebirths in the world. One who adores and remembers Shri Hanuman.

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosahin

Kripa Karahu Gurudev ki nyahin Hail, Hail, Hail, Shri Hanuman, Lord of senses. Let your victory over the evil be firm and final. Bless me in the capacity as my supreme guru (teacher).

Jo sat bar path kare kohi

Chutehi bandhi maha sukh hohi One who recites Chalisa one hundred times, becomes free from the bondage of life and death and enjoys the highest bliss at last.

Jo yah padhe Hanuman

Chalisa Hoye siddhi sakhi Gaureesa All those who recite Hanuman Chalisa (The forty Chaupais) regularly are sure to be benedicted. Such is the evidence of no less a witness as Bhagwan Sankar.

Tulsidas sada hari chera

Keejai Das Hrdaye mein dera Tulsidas as a bonded slave of the Divine Master, stays perpetually at his feet, he prays "Oh Lord! You enshrine within my heart & soul."