Maha Shivratrh 2023: There are 12 shivratri's, in Feb-March we celebrate Maha Shivrathri

The 14th day of every lunar month or the night before the new moon is referred as Shivratri. Yes, there are about total 12 shivratr's happen in a year, out of which one is celebrated in the month of February -March is called as Maha Shivratri, is one of the great spiritual significance.

During this night, the position of the Earth's northern hemisphere creates a natural surge of energy in the humans.

Maha shivratri 2023: Existence in Puranas

The origin of Maha Shivaratri dates back way back to the existence of the Purnas, the medieval era Shaiva texts. Different legends have described the significance of this holy festival in varied ways. According to one, Shiva performs tandava, the heavenly dance of creation, preservation as well as destruction on this day. Another says that on this occasion, Shiva and Parvati got married.

Mahashivratri 2023: History, significance and celebration

Deities of Lord Shiva across the nation would immerse in a festive spirit and they would indulge in few traditions in order to seek his blessings. They usually observe fast, offer prayers and also distribute offerings during this Hindu Festival. Here is everything we must know about it.

Mahavshivratri 2023: Why this festival is crucial?

For people embarking on a spiritual journey, Maha Shivratri is a crucial festival, it is night of awakening and overcoming darkness, offering people the opportunity to experience the vast emptiness that is referred as Shiva. Additionally, it is said, that is the darkest night of the month and also the most auspicious one that presents numerous blessings and fulfills many wishes.

Mahashivratri 2023: Why it is referred as Great night of Shiva?

Yes, Mahashivratri is also called the "Great Night of Shiva" .Mahashivratri witness a host of traditions. Many people, both young as well as old indulge in all-day fasting and an all night vigil. Devotees rise early, participate in a ritual bath and head over to a temple to offer flowers, milk, honey, ghee and water to the Lord Shiva. They also recite the sacred Mantra" Om Namah Shivay and light lamps.

Maha Shivaratri 2023: Celebrated in Different countries as well

Not Just in India, Maha Shivratri is also a major festival in Indo-Caribbean communities across the world. Hindus living in Mauritius, head to Ganga Talao, the island's sacred crater lake to perform varied traditions the festival marks a national holiday in our neighboring nation, Nepal and witnesses a huge footfall of devotees at religious sites like Pashupatinath temple and Shiva Shakti Peetham.