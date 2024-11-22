Live
- Our 6 free services in Delhi pinching rivals: Kejriwal at 'Revadi par Charcha' campaign
- Abu Dhabi T10: Jos Buttler shines in debut, lauds England batters after memorable performances
- BCCI releases dates for IPL 2025 to 2027
- Centre releases Rs 448 crore as grant for rural local bodies in Karnataka
- India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation
- Masik Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance
- 8 of 10 Indian stockbrokers to increase IT budgets for emerging tech adoption
- Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- New Criminal Laws: An Era of Transformation of the Criminal Justice System
- India among top 10 countries with AI readiness: Report
Just In
Masik Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance
Masik Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha each month. Fasting, rituals, and midnight worship hold immense spiritual significance. Agahan Masik Shivratri falls on November 29, 2024, with auspicious timings throughout the day.
Masik Shivratri is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees honour this day with fasting, prayers, and rituals to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity, peace, and liberation from worldly struggles. Nishita Kaal Puja, conducted at midnight, holds special significance.
Date and Timings for Agahan Masik Shivratri 2024
In 2024, the Masik Shivratri for the month of Agahan falls on Friday, November 29, 2024.
• Chaturdashi Tithi: Begins at 8:39 AM on November 29 and ends at 10:29 AM on November 30.
• Nishita Kaal Puja: From 11:43 PM to 12:33 AM (54 minutes).
Other auspicious times for worship include:
• Brahma Muhurta: 5:07 AM to 6:01 AM (November 29).
• Daytime Worship: After sunrise at 6:55 AM or during Abhijit Muhurta from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM.
Special Yogas and Nakshatras
• Shobhan Yoga: Active until 4:34 PM, enhancing spiritual benefits.
• Swati Nakshatra: Present until 10:18 AM, followed by Vishakha Nakshatra.
• Bhadra Period: From 8:39 AM to 9:38 PM, though it does not hinder Shiv Puja as Lord Shiva transcends such restrictions.
Significance of Masik Shivratri
Masik Shivratri is a day of profound spiritual significance. Devotees believe that fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva can:
• Fulfill desires and eliminate sorrows.
• Bring divine blessings for peace and prosperity.
• Eradicate sins and reduce the fear of untimely death.
Performing Rudrabhishek, the sacred ritual of bathing the Shiva Lingam, and chanting Shiva mantras are essential practices on this day. Unmarried women observe this fast to seek suitable life partners, while married women do so to ensure harmony and happiness in their married life.
Celebrate Masik Shivratri with faith and devotion, seeking the supreme blessings of Lord Shiva for a fulfilled and prosperous life.