Masik Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance

Masik Shivratri is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees honour this day with fasting, prayers, and rituals to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity, peace, and liberation from worldly struggles. Nishita Kaal Puja, conducted at midnight, holds special significance.

Date and Timings for Agahan Masik Shivratri 2024

In 2024, the Masik Shivratri for the month of Agahan falls on Friday, November 29, 2024.

• Chaturdashi Tithi: Begins at 8:39 AM on November 29 and ends at 10:29 AM on November 30.

• Nishita Kaal Puja: From 11:43 PM to 12:33 AM (54 minutes).

Other auspicious times for worship include:

• Brahma Muhurta: 5:07 AM to 6:01 AM (November 29).

• Daytime Worship: After sunrise at 6:55 AM or during Abhijit Muhurta from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM.

Special Yogas and Nakshatras

• Shobhan Yoga: Active until 4:34 PM, enhancing spiritual benefits.

• Swati Nakshatra: Present until 10:18 AM, followed by Vishakha Nakshatra.

• Bhadra Period: From 8:39 AM to 9:38 PM, though it does not hinder Shiv Puja as Lord Shiva transcends such restrictions.

Significance of Masik Shivratri

Masik Shivratri is a day of profound spiritual significance. Devotees believe that fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva can:

• Fulfill desires and eliminate sorrows.

• Bring divine blessings for peace and prosperity.

• Eradicate sins and reduce the fear of untimely death.

Performing Rudrabhishek, the sacred ritual of bathing the Shiva Lingam, and chanting Shiva mantras are essential practices on this day. Unmarried women observe this fast to seek suitable life partners, while married women do so to ensure harmony and happiness in their married life.

Celebrate Masik Shivratri with faith and devotion, seeking the supreme blessings of Lord Shiva for a fulfilled and prosperous life.