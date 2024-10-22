Live
Rama Ekadashi 2024: Remedies to Overcome Obstacles and Bring Prosperity
Rama Ekadashi 2024 offers simple remedies for removing obstacles, improving finances, and resolving personal issues for prosperity
Rama Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar, is a significant day for fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This year, it falls on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Observing the day with devotion is believed to bring happiness and prosperity. Here are some simple remedies to help overcome obstacles and bring positivity into your life.
Remedy for Grah Dosh (Planetary Defects)
If you are experiencing negative planetary influences or defects in your horoscope, one remedy is to wrap a sacred thread (kalava) around a Peepal tree seven times on Rama Ekadashi. This practice is believed to remove negativity and help resolve ongoing issues.
Remedy for Success
For those facing obstacles in achieving success despite their efforts, chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama 108 times on Rama Ekadashi is recommended. This powerful practice is believed to clear the path for progress and remove hindrances.
Remedies for Monetary Gains
If saving money has been a challenge or if you wish to enhance your financial situation, try tying five cowries in a red cloth and placing it where you store money. This ritual on Rama Ekadashi is believed to attract wealth and improve financial stability.
Remedy for Marriage-related Obstacles
If you're encountering issues in getting married, such as broken engagements or a lack of suitable proposals, offer five betel nuts to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Rama Ekadashi. Keep these betel nuts in the cupboard of the person facing the obstacles. This remedy is thought to improve marriage prospects.
By performing these simple yet effective rituals on Rama Ekadashi, one can potentially eliminate obstacles and invite prosperity into life.