Ramadan 2024: Strategies for Maintaining Vigor During the Holy Month

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims globally. It's a time of fasting (roza), reflection, prayer, and community. This year, Ramadan is expected to commence in India on Tuesday, March 12, following the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia on March 10. From dawn till dusk, Muslims abstain from eating or drinking, beginning their fast with the pre-dawn meal of Suhur and breaking it with Iftar, traditionally with dates and water.

The month culminates in Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic festival celebrating the end of Ramadan. The sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia dictates the beginning and duration of Ramadan, which can be either 29 or 30 days.

Maintaining a dynamic lifestyle during Ramadan can pose challenges due to the fasting schedule and its physical demands. Yet, embracing a routine that includes rest and adequate sleep is crucial for sustaining energy, particularly as the body adjusts to fasting.

Healthful Practices for Ramadan

Adopt the following strategies to remain vibrant throughout Ramadan.

Nutritious Sips: Milk and Nuts

Enhance bone health by drinking milk, rich in calcium. For an extra nutrient boost, blend milk with nuts like almonds, crafting a wholesome drink.

The Power of Dates

Breaking your fast with dates is not only a traditional practice but also a healthful one. Dates are energy-packed and help in stabilising blood sugar levels. They can also serve as an energising snack throughout the day.

Dried Fruit Delights

Incorporate dried fruits such as apricots, raisins, and prunes into your diet for their high natural sugar and fiber content, which aids in maintaining energy levels. These can be enjoyed alone or added to dishes for a nutritious twist.

Nuts and Seeds Mix

A mix of nuts and seeds provides healthy fats, protein, and fiber, essential for sustained energy. Snack on a blend of almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pumpkin seeds to fuel your day.

Homemade Energy Balls

Create your own energy balls by combining dates, nuts, and dried fruits. This wholesome snack is perfect for keeping your energy up throughout the day.

By incorporating these tips into your Ramadan routine, you can help ensure a healthy, active, and spiritually fulfilling month.