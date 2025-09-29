Stay Energised With These Nutrient-Rich Foods During Fasting

Fasting has long been seen as a way to cleanse the body, strengthen discipline, and focus the mind. Across different traditions and lifestyles, people observe fasts for spiritual, cultural, or health reasons. While the practice often involves giving up certain foods, it does not have to mean compromising on nutrition or energy. In fact, with the right choices, fasting can be both a spiritually fulfilling and physically nourishing experience.

To make the most of a fast, mindful food selection is essential. Choosing whole and natural ingredients while avoiding refined sugars and fried foods helps keep energy levels steady, supports digestion, and promotes overall well-being. The focus should be on eating light yet nutrient-dense meals that sustain activity throughout the day.

Here are some wholesome, nutrient-rich foods that can make fasting healthier and more energising:

Almonds: A smart start to the day

Almonds is one of the most versatile foods to include during a fast. Rich in protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, they help maintain energy and keep you fuller for longer. Soaking almonds overnight makes them easier to digest and boosts nutrient absorption. A small handful in the morning is enough to keep you active through the day.

Sabudana: Quick energy on the plate

Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a classic fasting ingredient because it provides instant energy. It is easy to digest and works well in dishes like khichdi, vadas, or porridge. Since it is high in carbohydrates, portion control is important to avoid feeling heavy or sluggish. A squeeze of lemon or a garnish of fresh herbs can balance its mild flavour and add freshness.

Buckwheat (Kuttu): The nutritious flour substitute

Buckwheat is a naturally gluten-free flour often used in fasting recipes. It is loaded with fibre, antioxidants, and minerals like magnesium, making it a healthier choice compared to refined flours. Buckwheat flour can be used to prepare rotis, pancakes, or savoury cheelas, giving your meals a boost of nutrition while supporting digestion and sustained energy release.

Samak Rice: Light and comforting

For those who miss rice during fasting, barnyard millet—popularly called samak rice—offers a light and satisfying alternative. Low in calories and rich in B-complex vitamins, it can be used in place of rice in dishes like pulao or kheer. Its easy digestibility makes it an ideal evening meal option when the body needs nourishment without heaviness.

Fasting, when combined with thoughtful food choices, can benefit both body and mind. By avoiding processed foods and focusing on nutrient-rich options like almonds, sabudana, buckwheat, and millets, you can stay energised, light, and balanced. These foods not only respect traditional fasting practices but also align with modern nutritional wisdom—making fasting a true celebration of wellness.