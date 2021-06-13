Strength Beyond All Odds, Ensures The Significance Of International Albinism Awareness Day

Around the world, June 13 is International Albinism Awareness Day. This day is observed to educate and celebrate the rights of people with albinism.

On this day, the United Nations General Assembly was first perceived as a resolution.

People with albinism are more likely to face social stigma and discrimination when they are looked down on. There should be targeted human rights intervention to achieve long-term goals that allow them to stay balanced and stress-free.

Several complications raised by the disease. It causes visual and ocular impairment, which can lead to disability, due to a lack of melanin in the eyes. As a result, experts emphasise the importance of routine checkups.

International Albinism awareness day 2021 theme:

#StrengthBeyondAllOdds

The theme "Strength Beyond All Odds" encourages people to support the cause, rights, and accomplishments of albinism patients all over the world. Albinism faces social stigma, barriers to access to health and education, and social and political ignorance.

The History of International Albinism Awareness Day:

There were reports of violent attacks and murders of people with albinism in Tanzania in the mid-2000s. The attacks were linked to beliefs that people with albinism possessed magical abilities, so they were preyed upon for parts to be used as lucky charms and in occult rituals.

When around 70 people were killed and many more were injured in 2015, the Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) advocated for the rights of people with albinism.

This resulted in the first Albino Day being observed on May 4, 2006. The day was finally made official when the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 18, 2014, designating June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day, with effect from 2015.

Importance of International Albinism Awareness Day:

Albinism is a relatively uncommon, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition that can be found in any country, regardless of background or culture. This difference is caused by a lack of melanin in the eyes, skin, and hair, making them susceptible to the sun and bright light. There is no treatment or cure for albinism's predominant lack of pigmentation.

People with albinism frequently face discrimination and violence, and this day is observed to stand up to the bullies who target them. This remembrance is extremely important in the lives of people with albinism and their families all over the world.