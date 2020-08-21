Styling your outfit with masks

Face masks have unfortunately become a large part of our lives these days, as a way of keeping good health as well as providing us some well-needed 'personal space'. As the current situation of Coronavirus carries plenty of emotional weight, check out some of the most popular styles of medical masks and get some tips on how you can style your mask:

Pitta mask

For the edgiest of individuals, the Pitta mask shows off an image of being street savvy and ultimately cool. Layer-draped utilitarian pieces in order to achieve an urban-ninja aesthetic.

Blue surgical mask

The blue surgical mask can inspire the preppy-nurse in you; lady-like, refined and somewhat 'proper'.

We went pure-Chanel in tones of baby blue to complement the mask's femininity, paired with some bejewelled Fendi Sandals – adding a bit of sparkle to lift any spirit!

N95 mask

The N95 mask looks great with street-wear. A pair of joggers and chunky sneakers with a pop of colour are the perfect match to the industrial nature of the mask. When you have to run, you gotta be ready girl!

White pleated mask

Keep it white, keep it minimal, say nothing. The white mask works for any business attire as it is the most understated.