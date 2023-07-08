Supporting children with eye cancer

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have partnered to provide care to children with eye cancer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration aims to address three key components: raising awareness about eye cancer among patients and the general public, providing medical and surgical treatment support to children with eye cancer, and supplying nutritional supplements to aid in their faster recovery.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership was signed by B Anil Kumar, executive director and state head Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Indian Oil Corporation, and Dr Prashant Garg, executive chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute.











Eye cancer refers to various types of cancer or tumors that develop in the tissues around the eye or in the external parts, such as the eyelid or conjunctiva (the thin, clear membrane protecting our eyes). Public awareness about eye cancer is low, with few people aware that cancer can affect the eyes. It can occur in newborns, children, and adults, posing a threat to life and vision. If not diagnosed early and treated appropriately, eye cancer can spread to the other eye or other parts of the body. However, it can be curable if the tumor is detected and treated early.



Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head of Eye Cancer Services at LV Prasad Eye Institute, emphasized the three goals in treating cancer patients: saving lives, saving the eye, and preserving vision. In a significant percentage of cases, eye removal surgery becomes necessary due to patients reaching advanced stages of the disease. This is often due to lack of awareness or limited access to care. Therefore, raising awareness among parents and caregivers about eye cancer symptoms and promoting timely treatment is crucial. Eye cancer treatment is lengthy and expensive. This partnership with Indian Oil Corporation is immensely valuable in creating awareness about this life-threatening condition and providing free treatment to children from disadvantaged families. Dr Kaliki expressed gratitude to Indian Oil Corporation for their generous support in this critical area.

B Anil Kumar, Executive Director and State Head Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Indian Oil Corporation shared “We are happy to partner with LVPEI to contribute to the vision and life-saving efforts for children with eye cancer”.