Founded in 2021, Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day seeks to raise awareness of the importance that all entrepreneurship should be sustainable, meaning that it considers the environmental, social, and economic factors.

This day was started when the non-profit foundation Entrepreneurs Without Borders celebrated their 5th anniversary and the day is now celebrated annually. In 2022, Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day became a global event with teams celebrating it locally all over the world, with the theme for the day focusing on “Ecosystems for Entrepreneurship”.

Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day is working to remind individuals and businesses that the way they function in the world matters. From the products they buy to the services they receive, responsible consumers and businesses are encouraged to invest in those who are thinking beyond just money, looking at holistic consequences that will have a deeper impact on making the world more viable for future generations.