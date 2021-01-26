SustainKart, eCommerce marketplace for sustainable living

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Amala Akkineni launched www.sustainkart.com website at designer Shilpa Reddy office, Jubilee Hills checkpost, Hyderabad. SustainKart, India's first conscious e-commerce marketplace aims at revamping households for a conscious living.

With a mission to change the spending pattern of Indian's for their lifestyle commodities, the energetic duo Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt officially launch SustainKart.

Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt said, "SustainKart offers a wide range of products sourced from nature's best. Right from fashion to food and nutrition to furniture to decor to many more, SustainKart is here to serve you the best of Biodegradable, Cruelty-free, Organic, Upcycled, Earthy, Recyclable and Durable products."