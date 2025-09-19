Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’

The much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss, which has versions across multiple Indian languages, is known for its drama-filled format where contestants live under one roof, constantly monitored by cameras. While the setup often attracts celebrities seeking visibility, actress Tanushree Dutta, best remembered for her bold song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has made it clear she wants no part in the show.

Rumors have been circulating that the actress was approached for Bigg Boss 19 in Hindi as a wild card contestant. Reportedly, she was even offered a hefty ₹1.65 crore to participate. However, Tanushree has openly dismissed the idea, branding the format as “too invasive” and unsuitable for her lifestyle.

In a recent interview, she explained her strong stance. “I can’t live in a space like that. I don’t even live with my family. Men and women sleep in the same hall; they fight, cry, and share beds. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap,” she remarked bluntly.

Her comments have stirred conversation, as Bigg Boss is often seen as a golden opportunity for actors to gain renewed attention. While many celebrities use the platform to revive careers or connect with a wider audience, Tanushree appears firm in her refusal, despite acknowledging the potential mileage it could bring her.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season already boasts a diverse lineup of contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, and Shehbaz Badesha.

With Tanushree bowing out, all eyes now remain on how the dynamics unfold inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.







