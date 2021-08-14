In part, Tattoo Removal Day rose directly in response to Tattoo Day. With thousands of people unceremoniously inking themselves up came an annual uptick of regret. It's no coincidence that Tattoo Removal Day tends to happen not too long after Tattoo Day.



In fact, Tattoo Removal Day has been traditionally celebrated one month, or thirty whole days after Tattoo Day since that's the first day that you're allowed to remove a tattoo after it has been applied.

However, the day grew to be more than a tongue-in-cheek response to another marked day of the calendar. It also came to draw awareness of the millions of people with unwanted ink that there are, indeed, ways to remove it as well as practitioners who can do it safely.

There are plenty of people regretting a tattoo and still not enough people realise that there are providers who can do it for them. As such, spreading awareness of a safe, healthy method done by a licensed professional can prevent people from taking those efforts into their own hands.