Teachers’ Day 2024: Date, Significance, Quotes, and Global Celebrations

Teachers’ Day is an important occasion celebrated worldwide to recognise and honour the dedication, hard work, and contributions of teachers to society. In India, this special day is observed annually on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, who was also a renowned scholar and educator. This day provides students with an opportunity to express their gratitude and admiration for their teachers, who play a vital role in shaping their futures. Various activities and events are organised by students to show their appreciation for their teachers’ tireless efforts and dedication.

Teachers’ Day 2024: Historical Background

India’s celebration of Teachers’ Day on September 5 honours the life and legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The tradition began in 1962, the year Dr Radhakrishnan became President of India. When some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be dedicated to all teachers. Since then, Teachers’ Day has been a special occasion to recognise the hard work and dedication of educators across the nation.

Importance of Teachers’ Day



Teachers’ Day is a significant event that highlights the crucial role teachers play in shaping the future of students and, by extension, the nation. Teachers are instrumental in nation-building as they impart knowledge, values, and skills that equip students to become responsible citizens. This day serves as a reminder to appreciate and thank educators for their immense contributions to society and the impact they have on individual development and societal progress.

Inspirational Quotes for Teachers’ Day 2024



• “If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” - Guy Kawasaki

• “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” - Henry B Adams

• “If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.” - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

• “If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life.” - Barack Obama

• “I have always felt that the true textbook for the pupil is his teacher.” - Mahatma Gandhi

• Heartfelt Wishes for Teachers’ Day 2024

• “Thank you for your endless patience and encouragement. Happy Teacher’s Day.”

• “To my favourite teacher, thank you for being a guiding light.”

• “Your impact on my life is immeasurable. Thank you for being such an amazing educator. Happy Teacher’s Day.”

• “Wishing you a fantastic Teacher’s Day. Your wisdom lights up my path. I am grateful for every lesson you share.”

• “To the best teacher, your encouragement means the world to me. Have a fantastic Teacher’s Day.”

• “To the mentor who turns every lesson into an adventure, happy Teacher’s Day.”

Ideas for Celebrating Teachers’ Day 2024

To make Teachers’ Day special and memorable, educational institutions can organise various activities and events to honour their teachers. Here are some ideas:

Host Award Ceremonies: Schools and colleges can organise ceremonies to recognise and award the exceptional work of their teachers.

Dress Up Like Teachers: Students can dress up as their teachers and reenact memorable moments or actions, creating lasting memories for their educators.

Present Gifts: Express appreciation by giving teachers gifts, cards, and flowers.

Online Campaigns: Digital celebrations are becoming more popular, with social media campaigns, online gatherings, and virtual events to commemorate the day.

Global Celebrations of Teachers’ Day 2024

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the globe, with each country observing it on different dates and in unique ways:

India: Observed on September 5, students lead lessons and organise activities to show their appreciation.



United States: Celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week of May, with the entire week dedicated to Teacher Appreciation.

China: Celebrated on September 10, with ceremonies and awards recognising exceptional educators.

Mexico: Observed on May 15, often with ceremonies and cultural festivities. In some areas, it’s a public holiday for teachers.

Australia: Marked on the last Friday of October in certain states, with morning teas and activities to thank teachers.

Thailand: Celebrated on January 16, with activities and ceremonies to honour teachers.

Russia: Celebrated on October 5, coinciding with World Teachers’ Day, established by UNESCO.

South Korea: Observed on May 15, coinciding with the birthday of King Sejong the Great, with merit awards and flowers given to teachers.

FAQs: Teachers’ Day 2024 in India

When is Teachers’ Day 2024 celebrated in India?

Teachers’ Day 2024 in India will be celebrated on September 5th.

Why is Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5 in India?

Teachers’ Day is observed on September 5 to honourDr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar and former President, for his contributions to education.

What is the significance of Teachers’ Day in India?



Teachers’ Day acknowledges the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of students and the nation.

How is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India?

Teachers’ Day is celebrated with special assemblies, student performances, gifts, and cultural programs to honour teachers.

What are some meaningful ways to show appreciation to teachers on this day?

Writing heartfelt notes, organising special events, and presenting gifts are meaningful ways to show appreciation to teachers on this day.

Teachers’ Day is a unique opportunity to honour the invaluable contributions made by educators worldwide, reflecting the profound influence teachers have on our lives.