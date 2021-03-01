That Natural Glow: Specialty soaps stealing hearts

As summer sets in, we get cautious about skin and look out for products to choose from. But be it winter or summer or monsoon, our skincare opts for season-suitable items. One segment that caters to beauty and skincare with equal felicity is hand-made vegan soap products. They are as steady as the effects of their ingredients and even pandemic lockdown failed to weigh it down.

Handmade soap market is glowing and growing with the public increasingly taking more interest in generic and natural products. Sarika Bhagat, an entrepreneur making handmade soaps for four years at her home under the brand of 'Naturals,' says, "The pick-up has begun for sales and more people have started buying soaps, cautious as they are about their skin in this setting summer.

After pandemic, there is a wide change in customer choices and preferences. People used to prefer soaps having excess fragrance are now preferring to buy those made with essential oils which present moisture to skin."

Speaking about a variety of handmade soaps which one can make, another soap maker and entrepreneur from Manikonda, Sakshira Reddy, says, "I started making soaps for myself during lockdown and it turned out as a full-time business when my friends shared their positive feedback.

It's been only three months that I have started making soaps with a brand name 'Sampangi' and right now I have five different flavors such as neem, rose, coffee, orange and oats. I have observed a super rise in business.

I am making half of the best profits of a month in a week itself." Customer requirement is entirely different. For instance, youngsters and adults ask for rectangular bases, while the elderly customer want circular and oval bases, she added.

Briefing on the demand of soap ingredients, another entrepreneur Sunitha Reddy said, "Goat milk, coconut milk, Neem and tea tree oils are good for skin. When added with essential oils, these ingredients are always on the top of demands.

Experiments with roses and coffees are also raking up customers' interest."

Talking about the investments, the women entrepreneurs say one can just start with as a few as 20 soaps, because it just starts as a hobby.

"The one-time investment includes a hand blender, which costs around Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. Basic moulds can be bought for Rs 200 to Rs 1,500. There are moulds available in different designs and shapes to attract customers. A specialty ingredients-laden handmade soap in premium category can be priced Rs 200-300.

The final cost includes packaging and raw material charges, which would come up to Rs 80-100 per bar," says Niharika Dale, a budding entrepreneur from Tarnaka. Distribute initially soap samples among friends and relatives. It would get you frank feedback and slow you can try them on strangers as confidence builds up. Showcasing your products at corporate events and exhibitions is a good idea to get more orders, she advises.