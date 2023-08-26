The ‘Kamadhenu Estates Bharath Shah Badminton League' hosted by BNI kick starts!

The two day 2nd Edition of the ‘Kamadhenu Estates Bharath Shah Badminton League’ being hosted for entrepreneurs by BNI - the world’s largest referral networking organization; kick started today at the Game Point, Kondapur. In the doubles only tournament a total of 42 teams were in action in the ‘Beginners’ category’, which saw some exciting matchups and results across two rounds, sixteen of these teams qualified for Round 3, which is Pre-Quarters. The highlight matches in the Beginners’ category were of Karthik and Balaji bulldozed their way to the pre-quarters winning matches in quick succession over their opponents, on the other hand the duo of K Prethi and Gaurav A., progressed the hard way, going through tiebreakers to earn their spot.

20 teams were in action in the ‘Intermediate category’, and ten of them qualified for Round 2. One match which had the supporters of the respective teams on toes was between Nikhil Y. and Uttam Singh against Madhu Mahankali and Amrish Kumar. The nerve wreaking match went into tiebreaker and ended up having multiple match points.

All the three categories of Beginners; Intermediate and Pro categories will complete the other preliminary Rounds and vie for the finals in the respective categories by 9 pm tomorrow.