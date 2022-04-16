The pet parents guide to diet and nutrition for dogs

The six basic nutritional requirements for dogs include water, proteins and amino acids, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. The source is not as important as the balanced nature of the diet, containing all of the aforementioned components in appropriate quantities. But for most domesticated dogs, a combination of plant-based food and meat make for the most balanced diets for our furry friends

Every dog owner knows how difficult it is to resist their puppy dog eyes when they're having a meal. Those adorably pleading eyes and angelic faces make us want to give them some of what we're having right then and there. But we all know that our dogs have very different dietary and nutritional rules than ours, and giving them any food that is not specifically meant for them can be extremely disastrous.

Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal hospital shares Pet-Parents Guide to Diet and Nutrition for Dogs

Myths vs facts

Contrary to popular misconceptions, an all-meat diet is not enough for most dogs. The six basic nutritional requirements for dogs include water, proteins and amino acids, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. The source is not as important as the balanced nature of the diet, containing all of the aforementioned components in appropriate quantities. But for most domesticated dogs, a combination of plant-based food and meat make for the most balanced diets for our furry friends.

The basics

Hygiene and quality of the food also hold special importance, just like they do for us. As such, pet parents must be very careful about giving raw foods to their dogs, making sure the meat or vegetables are washed properly, and any canned food they feed them is free of artificial preservatives or additives.

Food through the ages

Finally, dogs have widely varying nutritional needs based on the stages of their lives, and as such, their diets must be designed keeping the same in mind. While puppies and young dogs require a lot of food growing up, older dogs, particularly those over 7 years of age, often require more of protein, and less of sodium, carbohydrates, and calories. Diets for such dogs might also include prebiotics or probiotics, added omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and glucosamine, in specific quantities.

The requirements of these nutrients are also based on the dog's age, medical history, and breed. Therefore, there isn't a plan fit all so it is recommended that rather than picking up off the shelf food products, it's best to consult the veterinarian and then plan a balanced meal to ensure your dog is getting nutrients he/she can benefit from. At DCC last year, one has come across multiple dogs with deficient Vit D3. Just like us, they too have deficiencies. Regular health check-ups can help, just as we have regular blood checkups and health checks ups, they need it too.