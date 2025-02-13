The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Thoughtful Picks for Every Kind of Love

This year, as you honor love in all of its exquisite manifestations, let your Valentine's Day gift be one that comes straight from the heart. From a companion who warms your days, a friend who is always around, ever reminding you that self-love is also important, thoughtful gifts go beyond the ordinary. Meaningful keepsakes that say you care in the deep, genuine, heartfelt way others can do. Let this guide land you the gift of delirious happiness, something that deepens the bond you so cherish.

1. Proost





This Valentine's Day, give something different: the experience of you being together—Proost Strong Beer. Whether your plan is a romantic dinner or a cozy night at home, having a perfectly chilled beer adds a unique warmth and sense of celebration on those romantic evenings. At 6.8% ABV, it has a smooth finish and the bitterness is skillfully balanced. It is made for deep conversations, uncontrollable laughter, and priceless moments of luxury that mark your respective nights together. This brew is on sale for ₹110 per 500 ml can and ₹140 for a 650 ml bottle in Delhi, so it won't break the bank as you raise a toast to love, passion, and unforgettable moments with your special someone.

2. Archies





This Valentine's Day, show your love with a time-honored gift -The Archies’ Rose Ring Box. Seated gracefully in a rich red box tied with a golden bow, it reveals an exquisitely preserved rose, a symbol of love that never wilts. Thoughtfully designed, this gift is beyond the ordinary; this is not merely a moment but a timeless memory your partner will cherish forever. Plan a memorable proposal, celebrate an anniversary, or simply make your special someone feel extraordinary; this keepsake promises forever. Romantic, meaningful, and everlasting-because true love should be celebrated on more than just one day. INR 1499/-

3. Coolberg





This Valentine's Day, give a zing to your celebration with Coolberg's nonalcoholic beers. It is the perfect choice for couples who want to enjoy the festivities minus alcoholism. Each sip tells a story, just like any love story, and straight-out-from-Johnny's-Book flavors like Cranberry, Strawberry, Apple, Mint, Peach, and Malt. It is not just a drink, but a way to create memories, celebrate your togetherness, and enjoy moments without the need to compromise. Whether it is a lovely candlelight dinner, a cozy movie night, or a surprise picnic, Coolberg makes every moment special. INR 356/- for a pack of 6.

4. Revaa





This Valentine's Day, celebrate love in its purest form with care, comfort, and well-being. Revaa's 5 Mood Essentials Kit is the perfect way to show your partner just how much they're cherished. Thoughtfully curated at ₹1,999 This set includes four pure essential oils and a soothing balm, each crafted to bring balance, relief, and relaxation during the menstrual cycle. Whether it's comforting pain, regaining balance, or just fostering moments of peace, this care kit reminds everyone that love also means caring, empathy, and taking care of wellness. The gift that tells a thousand words, making each day, Valentine's Day foremost, a day of care and comfort.

5. Ta-Daa





This Valentine's Day, share your love with a gift as sweet and warm as your bond—Tadaa's Sweet Corn. Perfect for romantic dinners, cozy nights in, or a surprise treat, these ready-to-eat, steamed kernels capture the natural sweetness of love in every bite. Made from the finest, GMO-free ingredients, they require no refrigeration, making them a thoughtful and convenient way to indulge in moments of togetherness. Be it a heartfelt gesture or just the little extra bit of joy added to your celebrations, Tadaa's Sweet Corn is a great reminder that love is best shared. From INR 55 onwards, it is that perfect way of gifting goodness this Valentine's season!

6. To Be Honest





This Valentine's Day, give a thoughtful gift to your special someone in the form of the “To Be Honest Crunchies Gift Box”—a real treat that adds to love, one crunch at a time. Perfect for cozy date nights and touching moments, this guilt-free assortment of real vegetable snacks balances sweet and savory flavors, bringing each crunchy bite to the forefront as a reminder of your care. With an MRP of INR 995, it is more than just nourishment; it is a taste of love that lingers quite beyond the last bite!

7. Colors Queen





Achieve matte perfection with the Colors Queen Color Stay Non-Transfer Lipstick, designed to keep your lips flawless all day long. This innovative lipstick features a waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof formula that ensures vibrant color stays intact for up to 18 hours, no matter what your day entails. With a dazzling lineup of 26 shades, there’s a color for every mood and occasion—from casual coffee dates to red-carpet moments. Its travel-friendly design means you can toss it in your bag, though you might not even need a touch-up. Colors Queen Color Stay Non-Transfer Lipstick isn’t just makeup; it’s your go-to for confidence, style, and unforgettable color that stays with you, flawlessly, every step of the way.