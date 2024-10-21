This Diwali Elevate your style with Carma India

Carma, a luxurious multi-designer store has a wide range of heavenly bridal couture pieces, chic statement ensembles for special occasions, and voguish every day wear. With an array of top designers including Manvi Kapoor, Aashima Behl, Raagwaas, Label Farha Syed, Label Mayaa, Ivory by Dipika, Romaa Agarwal, Drishti Chhabraa, Rekha & Karan, Nidhika Shekhar, and many more, Carma displays a premium range of polished and sleek looks for each woman out there.













Available - H-5/11, near qutab minar, seth sarai, mehrauli, Delhi, India 110021



Festive Collection by House of Shilpi Gupta

Regal Charm: This Diwali, pull off a show in Shilpi Gupta’s stunning banarasi-zari lehenga paired with a cape. Without being afraid of tripping, this lehenga is best for upcoming festivities. The gold and maroon colours enrich your look and symbolise the joy of celebrating the festivities.





Contemporary Touch: Add a unique touch by opting for Shilpi Gupta's red co-ord set crafted with floral applique and big motif . This comfortable and trendy choice makes you stand out of the crowd allowing you to make a statement at the diwali card parties and poojas.







Available - https://shilpigupta.in/



Celebrate Diwali with Stunning Festive Home Decor by Angie Homes

This new collection of Angie Homes brings you innovative yet affordable luxury, with a wide array of products designed to elevate every facet of home decor. From soft furnishings and hard finishes to bedding, tableware, accessories, silverware, lighting, and furniture, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, Angie’s Marketplace proudly features a curated selection of Indian designer brands, showcasing the rich craftsmanship and cultural heritage of India in each unique piece.













Available At – https://angiehomes.co/



TATHA Launches Limited Edition Festive Gift Set

With the festive season approaching, TATHA, a leading skincare brand, has unveiled its exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set for Diwali. Founded by Divita Kanoria, TATHA is renowned for its commitment to harnessing the power of nature to deliver radiant beauty. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in regenerative medicine, focusing on stimulating the Dhatvagni—the body's innate ability to repair, heal, and regenerate tissues naturally.





The limited-edition gift set features a luxurious collection of products designed to enhance the festive spirit. It includes a soy wax candle and a reed diffuser in exotic fragrances such as Patchouli & Amber, Black Rose, White Oudh, and Sandalwood. Also included is the beautiful Tamara Urli Set, adding a touch of elegance to the festive decor.





Available On Amazon and Own Website- Delhi-Ishatvam, Allahabad- Madan Store, Goa- Infinity Stores



Discover Elegance and Tradition with Ishatvam’s Diwali Festive Collection





This Diwali, transform your home and celebrations with Ishatvam’s exquisite Festive Collection. Whether you're looking to light up your space or find the perfect gift, each piece is designed to make every moment of the festival shine brighter. Some of the products launched for the season are candles, votives, art, sculptures, tableware available across different mediums like pure brass, gold foil and inlay detailing, resin, wood, marble, silver plated, consoles, accent chairs and the ever popular cushions, throws and runners. It’s a collection that is heart-warming as it is memorable.





Availability:



348D, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Forever Living Products India Launches Limited Edition Festive Gift Hamper





Forever Living Products (India), a pioneer in aloe vera-based health, beauty, and wellness solutions, proudly introduced its Limited-Edition Festive Gift Hamper, just in time for the Diwali season.



The Festive Gift Hamper includes:





Sea Salt with Shea Butter Vanilla Scrub: This rich scrub blends sea salt, Vitamin E, and vanilla extract to remove dead skin cells, hydrate, nourish, and improve skin texture, while protecting against free radical damage.



Coconut and Oatmeal Scrub: A natural exfoliant that gently refreshes the skin for a smooth, radiant finish.

Lavender & Geranium Massage Candle: A unique combination of skincare and relaxation. When lit, the candle releases calming aromas that reduce stress through aromatherapy. As the wax melts, it transforms into a warm, nourishing oil, perfect for a deeply hydrating massage.

The Limited-Edition Festive Gift Hamper is available exclusively through authorized Forever Business Owners across India.

Available with Forever Living Products (India) - Phone: +91 22-66414000

Diwali Gifting Ideas by I'M THE CENTRE FOR APPLIED ARTS

Two dazzling studs - A dazzling fusion of metallics and earthy tones, this luxurious centrepiece perfectly marries opulent gold accents with the warmth of pink hues, embodying elegance and trendsetting design for the festive season.





Eternal Elegance - With lustrous gold metallic legs that command attention and a serene, neutral quartz top, this furniture piece captures the essence of celebration and elegance. A testament to meticulous craftsmanship, it creates an enchanting focal point that seamlessly blends with the metallics, gold, champagne, and neutral tones that define this year's festive trend.









