This Summer, bring in more serenity and sophistication into your spaces with these fivelor trends

Since the start of the year, we’ve seen consumers being keen on creating spaces that reflect their personality. But over and above that, a shift to palettes of soft pastels, earthy warmth, and nature-inspired hues is also being observed across the paint and interior industry - as consumers are hoping to bring in more serenity and sophistication into their spaces. And as summer 2025 has arrived, we believe that interior and décor trends have leaned towards sun-washed pinks, breezy ocean blues, muted terracottas, and verdant greens, creating effortless yet refined aesthetics for home-owners.

Let’s explore the top five color trends with shade recommendations from Birla Opus Paints for summer 2025 and how you can incorporate them into your home:

Sakura Blossom: A Dreamy Escape

(Pillowy Bread)

Inspired by the fleeting beauty of cherry blossom season, soft pinks and muted pastels infuse interiors with an ethereal charm, evoking warmth, nostalgia, and delicate romance. To bring Sakura Blossom into your home, envelop your walls in dreamy hues complemented by sheer drapes, plush textures, and floral accents that mirror the serenity of a Japanese spring. Paired with airy neutrals, Sakura Blossom turns any space into a tranquil retreat, bringing the serenity of cherry blossom season into your home.

Coastal Calm: A Breath of Ocean Breeze

(Periwinkle Blue)

If you’re drawn to the serenity of the sea, embrace breezy blues and crisp whites to bring the tranquil charm of a coastal retreat into your home. Soft, airy hues mirror the endless sky and rolling waves, while neutral tones reflect the softness of sun-bleached sands. To complete the feel of the room, incorporate sheer curtains that let in abundant natural light, evoking the gentle movement of ocean breezes and creating a sense of calm.

Sun-Kissed Terracottas: Earthy & Warm

(Malai on Top )

For a more grounded and inviting look, embrace warm, sunlit hues that echo the richness of terracotta, clay, and soft beige, bringing the charm of Mediterranean landscapes into your home. These earthy tones exude effortless warmth, reminiscent of sun-drenched villas and rustic stone pathways. Natural textures like woven rattan, aged wood, and artisanal ceramics complement the palette, enhancing its depth and authenticity.

4. Verdant Retreat: Nature’s Tranquility

(Arctic Blue )

Rejuvenate your home with subtle yet lush blues and greens that bring in the freshness of nature.

These colors evoke a sense of serenity, balance, and connection with the outdoors—perfect for homes that embrace wellness and sustainability.

Luxe Neutrals: Effortless and Chic

(Tip of the Iceberg)

For those who appreciate understated themed homes, a palette of warm neutrals and soft whites brings a sense of quiet luxury to any space. Subtle variations in tone, from creamy ivories to sandy beiges, add warmth and dimension, making your home feel both serene and impeccably styled.

Which trend will you try this season? Let your walls do the talking!