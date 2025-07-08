This World Skin Health Day, Nourish Your Skin with the Goodness of Almonds

This year, on World Skin Health Day, the theme “No Health Without Skin Health” emphasizes the role of skin in overall wellness. Skin health now goes far beyond external skincare routines—it begins from within, with daily dietary choices. Including skin-friendly foods like California almonds, rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, support skin health and help you look and feel your best.

California almonds are a powerhouse of 15 essential nutrients, many of which help with improved skin texture and tone. Vitamin E and healthy fats have shown to impart anti-aging properties and contribute to skin health. In fact, research shows that regular almond consumption may reduce facial wrinkles, making them an effective addition to your everyday beauty routine.

In addition to modern nutritional science, traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani have long recognized almonds for their skin benefits. These ancient practices highlight how almonds support glowing skin—aligning time-honored wisdom with today’s wellness goals. Moreover, regular almond consumption may help protect against UVB rays, which is highly beneficial in intense Indian summers.

What makes almonds a true superfood is their versatility and convenience. They can be eaten whole, soaked, roasted, or added to smoothies, salads, desserts, and traditional dishes. No matter how you enjoy them, almonds retain their powerful and rich nutritional profile—making it easy to include them in your daily diet for glowing, healthy skin.

Commenting on World Skin Health Day and the importance of caring for skin, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta said, "I always remind my clients that true skin health lies within. Getting enough sleep, staying active, and following a balanced, nutrient-rich diet all play a key role in maintaining healthy skin. One of my top recommendations is to include a handful of almonds as part of your daily diet—either as a snack or incorporated into meals. They’re rich in vitamin E, protein, zinc, and copper—nutrients that nourish the skin, and may even help protect against UVB damage. Such small, consistent changes can contribute to a lasting, healthy glow."

Popular Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, "As an actor, maintaining healthy skin is absolutely essential. We often have to wear heavy makeup for long hours, which can leave the skin feeling stressed and irritated. To manage this, I follow a dedicated skincare routine and make sure to eat a balanced diet that includes skin-friendly foods. One of my go-to choices is almonds. I always carry a small box of California Almonds with me—they keep me feeling full for longer and help me avoid processed foods that may impact both my skin and well-being. Almonds are not only nutritious but also rich in vitamin E, which supports skin health."

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare – New Delhi, said, “While most people know that eating healthy is necessary for good skin, they’re often unsure about what exactly to include in their diet. Many of my clients ask about complicated diets or supplements to improve skin health, but it really doesn’t have to be that complex. Just a handful of almonds a day, along with plenty of greens, seasonal fruits, and a balanced diet, can make a real difference. These nutrient-rich nuts are packed with vitamin E and healthy fats that help nourish the skin. They also make a great snack to curb junk food cravings—supporting both skin health and overall well-being.”

Ayurveda expert Madhumitha Krishnan said, "In a world of quick-fix skin treatments, this World Skin Health Day is a reminder to return to natural, time-tested solutions. Ayurveda has always drawn attention to the deep connection between inner health and outer beauty—what you eat truly reflects on your skin. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts like almonds supports overall skin health. In fact, Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani texts have long praised almonds for their role in enhancing skin glow and promoting healthy skin."

Fitness Master Pilates Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala said, “Healthy skin comes down to two essentials—eating right and staying active. I recommend including wholesome foods like almonds, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as they provide the nutrients your skin needs to stay clear and glowing. Regular workouts also boost blood circulation, which helps nourish skin cells and adds a natural glow. However, many people, including my clients, experience breakouts post-workout due to sweat buildup. That’s why a simple post-workout skincare and diet routine is just as important.”

Popular South Indian actor Shriya Saran said, "As an actor, skin care is a top priority. Hectic shoots, heavy makeup, and constant travel often leave my skin feeling stressed, leading to issues like dryness and pigmentation. To manage this, I focus on nourishing my skin from within by following a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables, and almonds. Almonds are my go-to snack—they’re packed with antioxidants, fiber, and protein that help me stay full, energised, and support overall skin health. A consistent skincare routine, morning and night, also keeps my skin balanced."