Thrissur Pooram 2024: A Celebration of Tradition and Spirituality

The annual temple festival of Thrissur Pooram is underway, showcasing Kerala's vibrant cultural heritage and spiritual fervour. Held at Thekkinkadu Maidanam in the heart of Thrissur district, this event draws crowds from both within Kerala and beyond. The sprawling Thekkinkadu Maidanam, with its central temple, sets the stage for this grand celebration.

Thrissur Pooram is a spectacle that captivates thousands of spectators who flock to the maidan for this occasion. The festival is a beautiful amalgamation of Kerala's rich cultural traditions and deep spiritual significance. The main event kicks off with a majestic procession of decorated elephants adorned with colourful umbrellas, starting from the temple and parading through the maidan.

This annual extravaganza not only delights locals but also attracts visitors from all corners, making Thrissur Pooram a truly unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of Kerala's heritage and spirituality.

Date of Thrissur Pooram 2024

Thrissur Pooram, a significant temple festival in Kerala, is celebrated annually in the Malayalam month of Medam. This year, Thrissur Pooram will take place on April 20. The festival coincides with the day when the moon rises under the Pooram star. According to Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will commence at 10:57 AM on April 19 and conclude at 2:04 PM on April 20.

History of Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram was initiated by Shakthan Thampuran, the ruler of Cochin from 1790 to 1805. The festival's roots date back 200 years, originating from a historical event in 1796. During that year, due to heavy rains, a group of temples were barred from participating in the renowned Arattupuzha Pooram. Upon hearing this, Shakthan Thampuran established Thrissur Pooram in the month of Medam. Since then, this temple festival has been celebrated annually, showcasing Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

Significance Thrissur Pooram

The significance of Thrissur Pooram is highlighted by its observance at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, drawing devotees from across the country and abroad who come to offer prayers to Lord Vadakkunnathan. The festival's main spectacle features an elaborate procession of 50 beautifully adorned elephants accompanied by traditional music including Chenda Melam and Pancha Vadyam. Additionally, the breathtaking fireworks display known as Vedikkettu adds to the allure of this temple festival, making it a must-attend event for locals and tourists alike.