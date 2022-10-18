Time and Date of Pooja for Diwali 2022: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj festival

Diwali, the festival of lights, is quickly approaching, and shoppers can be seen in the markets. Preparations for Dhanteras and not just Diwali were in full swing. The first day of the five-day festival of lights is a lucky day to purchase metals like gold and silver.

This list of the five days of Diwali is as follows:

October 22: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi













On October 22, the Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 7:00 PM to 08:17 PM. Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day. People buy silver, gold, clothes, and electronics on this day.

October 23: Narak Chaturdashi, also called Choti Diwali













On October 23, Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day, often referred to as Choti Diwali, will start at 05:05 and end at 06:27. Hindu history and legend hold that Lord Krishna engaged in combat with the demon Narakasura and slew him.

October 24: Diwali





The Lakshmi puja muhurat on October 24 will take place from 6:53 PM to 8:15 PM. Diwali, when people celebrate Lakshmi Pujan, is the biggest holiday. On this day, the main Diwali festival takes place, and after killing Ravana, Lord Rama makes his way back to Ayodhya.

October 25: Govardhan Puja













The Govardhan Puja muhurat lasts from 06:28 to 08:43. A Day after Diwali, Indians celebrate Govardhan Puja, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. People think that Lord Krishna raised the mountain known as "Govardhan" to protect the citizens of Mathura from Lord Indra.

October 26: Bhai Dooj













The last and most important day is Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej, honoring the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. On October 26, Bhaiya Dooj is observed. Aparahna's time for this day is 01:12 to 03:26.