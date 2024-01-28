Tips every senior solo traveller should remember

As time goes by, senior travellers may suddenly find themselves having to travel solo. There are several reasons for this modern development, such as the draw of self-discovery in your senior years or perhaps you just want to capture the once-thrilling act of exploring, understanding, and enjoying cultures all by yourself. For some, it could be a therapeutic rite of passage after the passing of a partner or after a spiritual or physical separation from one. Even if you have been married for decades, your partner might prefer to stay at home or be physically unable to accompany you on an adventure you’ve been wanting to take all your life.

Sometimes it may seem daunting, but Fareportal, North America’s third-largest travel company, has several helpful hints that may assist you when you have to embark on that journey all by yourself.

Plan Ahead Wisely

Whether it is mobility, medication, dietary restrictions, or even your budget that is a concern, it is important to do a bit of research and plan ahead of time for a smooth trip. If you need wheelchair assistance on your flight, then make the necessary arrangements with the airline. If you feel your accommodations are located in an isolated neighbourhood, look for cheaper, safer alternatives. If you feel the Internet did not provide you with the best flights, then speak to a travel agent. Research the history, culture, and people of the destination will help you connect with the local culture.

Get Travel Insurance

Anything can go wrong when you’re on the road, and you may have to face emergencies by yourself, it is best to prepared with effective travel insurance. If you are planning an international trip that spans a few countries or continents, it is important to check if your travel insurance provider covers these geographic regions. A good travel insurance plan should cover travel cancellations, lost luggage, and emergency medical care.

Know When to Travel

If you like to soak in the true ambiance of a place then bumping elbows with a stream of tourists may not be your cup of tea. The solution? Travel during the off-peak seasons. For most Northern hemisphere locations, this would mean the shoulder season leading up to or coming out of winters (basically spring and fall), and for Southern hemisphere destinations, this would mean the mild(ish) fall and winters from May to September. You will find that hotels are cheaper, tourist sites are less crowded and easily accessible, and the best part — a better chance of finding cheap flights!

Keep in Touch

When you are immersed in the magnificent pasta and wine in Rome, breathing in the fresh air while hiking up Machu Picchu, or learning to Tango in Buenos Aires, the friends and family back home may be a distant afterthought. But remember to always keep at least one person back home aware of your movements. It will not take but a few minutes, and, as an added bonus for your efforts, you’ll get to enjoy the look of awe on your grandkids’ faces when you wave at them from the top of the Eiffel Tower!

Be Smart How You Get Around

With Fareportal’s handy tips, you may have booked cheap flights to get to your destination, but now what? While public transportation may be the cheapest way to get about a new location, there may be some issues. For example, some subways may have steep flights of stairs, especially when you’re carrying luggage. Also, certain taxi service providers at train stations and airports may not be trustworthy, and you would not want to spend even a minute of your precious trip haggling over unfair and exorbitant “tourist prices” to get to where you want to go. Always take the easiest and most comfortable way out.