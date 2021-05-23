Some albums are defined by a single track, ones that tie the entire album together and will be the banner for the sound it brings, and often the best of these are the title track of the album.

Title Track Day is a day to dust off and break out those albums whose artists have nailed it, and placed the most iconic of a collections music right there on the label.

Title tracks are, simply put, the song on an album that shares the name of the album itself. Occasionally you get a brilliant trifecta that sets off a chain reaction that goes on to define a band.

Black Sabbath produced an album that was self-titled, with a track of the same name that went on to define the band itself.

The deep sonorous tones implemented the "diabla in musica", or the devil's chord, a discordant set of notes used to represent satanic influences since time immemorial in western music.

The band was off to a running start in its desire to create the 'horror movie' equivalent of music.