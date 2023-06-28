Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

People who identify themselves as transgenders are at higher risk of suicide, compared to the general population, according to a large study.



The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and spanning more than four decades found that transgender individuals had higher rates of suicide attempt and mortality compared with nontransgender individuals.

The team from the Danish Research Institute for Suicide Prevention at the Mental Health Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, included 3,759 Danish-born transgender individuals aged 15 years or older who lived in Denmark between January 1, 1980, and December 31, 2021.

Among these participants, there were 92 suicide attempts and 12 suicides between 1980 and 2021.

However, the numbers are probably a significant undercount, as the researchers said the records they used do not always capture a person’s gender identity.

Further, transgender people were also at increased risk of death -- by suicide or other causes -- at younger ages than others.

While the study did not reveal the reason why trans people face a higher suicide risk, the researchers theorised “minority stress” may be a reason.

“The observed excess of suicidal behaviour and mortality might, at least in part, constitute ramifications of minority stress. Transgender individuals may be exposed to systemic negativity regarding their trans identity in the form of bullying, discrimination, exclusion, and prejudice, which in turn may result in alienation and internalised stigma, mental health problems, and, ultimately, suicidal behaviour,” said Annette Erlangsen from the Research Institute along with other researchers.

Studies revealed that 60 per cent of transgender individuals had experienced abuse in the form of bullying or harassment, whereas 30 per cent reported episodes of physical violence.

They have been verbally harassed or physically attacked. Moreover, transgender individuals have also reported experiences of discrimination from health professionals.

“Efforts to reduce suicidality among transgender individuals are recommended,” the researchers suggested.

“These could include direct measures, such as encouragements to seek help in situations of personal distress, and general measures have been suggested to reduce structural discrimination, such as the implementation of training and best practice guidelines among health care professionals and the wider use of gender-neutral public bathrooms and locker rooms,” they added.

The researchers also acknowledged limitations. They said as the study was restricted to Danish-born individuals, the findings may not necessarily apply to transgender individuals born elsewhere.