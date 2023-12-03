Discover Five Exquisite Weekend Retreats for Your Perfect Getaway!

Embark on a curated journey through five distinct weekend getaways, each offering a unique tapestry of experiences. Delve into the lush landscapes of The Tamara Coorg, a haven nestled within a sprawling coffee plantation. Discover serenity amidst the mountains of Kodaikanal at The Tamara Kodai, where tailored experiences await. Hilton Goa in Candolim beckons with panoramic views and memorable indulgence, while DoubleTree by Hilton in Panjim offers a vibrant escape. Uncover the hidden oasis of Novotel Goa Resort & Spa in Candolim, where nature and elegance intertwine. Join us as we explore these diverse destinations, each promising a memorable weekend retreat. Here is the list of gateways!

Explore Paradise at Sunken Bar: Where Nature Meets Elegance at Novotel Goa Resort & Spa

Tucked away amidst the breathtaking beauty of lush paddy fields and rolling hills, Sunken Bar, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa is a hidden treasure that promises an unparalleled blend of relaxation and luxury. This is your exclusive invitation to an unforgettable retreat. The infinity pool offers a sweeping panorama of nature, allowing you to submerge yourself in its splendor. Our swim-up pool bar ensures you can stay refreshed without leaving the water, offering a variety of innovative and rejuvenating beverages. Private cabanas beckon you to escape the world under the embrace of the grand Banyan tree, creating an exclusive haven to unwind, sip on your favorite libation, and relish delectable snacks. The gentle tunes of soothing music serenade your senses as you relax in this oasis of serenity. For the tech-savvy, free wireless internet is at your disposal.

Discover a wide selection of cocktails, soft drinks, and wines by the glass, because a day in paradise deserves nothing but the finest libations. And to satisfy your cravings, an array of hot and cold snacks awaits, promising to tantalize your taste buds. At Sunken Bar, we cordially invite you to unwind, sip, savor, and immerse yourself in the pure essence of natural beauty. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast seeking the next hot destination or a soul in pursuit of new experiences, we welcome you to come and relish a slice of heaven, right here with us.

Escape to Paradise: Unwind and Indulge with a Weekend Getaway at Hilton Goa Resort

As the year draws to a close, now is the perfect moment to dust off that travel checklist you may have excitedly drafted at the beginning of the year but perhaps never revisited. If you’re seeking an escape from the ordinary, consider immersing yourself in luxury at the Hilton Resort Goa. This haven boasts breath-taking panoramic views, four enticing outdoor pools, a dedicated kids’ club, and a selection of 104 meticulously designed rooms and suites, all crafted to ensure your utmost comfort. Take the opportunity to relax, recharge, and reconnect with yourself amidst a variety of recreational activities. Nestled on a hilltop, the resort is adorned with local Goan accents, conveniently located near picturesque Candolim Beach. Embrace a blissful retreat as the year concludes.

The Tamara Kodai:

As the year winds down and the prospect of a fresh start looms, The Tamara Kodai emerges as the perfect gateway to a rejuvenating long weekend getaway. Nestled in the enchanting landscapes of Kodaikanal, The Tamara Kodai invites individuals and families alike to embark on a memorable journey of rediscovery and relaxation.

Captivating Escapade at The Tamara Kodai: Escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary at The Tamara Kodai, offering a haven where tranquility meets adventure in the serene mountains of Kodaikanal. Tailored experiences for all ages await, with a diverse restaurant menu ensuring satisfaction for every palate. Amidst the famous Kodai Shola forests, forge deeper connections and create lasting memories.

Relaxation Redefined: Temperature-Controlled Pool: Indulge in unparalleled relaxation at The Tamara Kodai’s temperature-controlled swimming pool. Even in the cool winter months, each dip becomes an invigorating experience. Dive into luxury and comfort, making the most of your long weekend retreat.

The Tamara Coorg:

As the year draws to a close, it’s the perfect moment to revisit that travel checklist you may have drafted at the beginning of the year but never really revisited. Why not take a break from the daily grind and plan a getaway to an unexplored gem? Consider starting with the enchanting Coorg, a haven for coffee enthusiasts! The Tamara Coorg, a renowned Eco-resort, beckons with its allure nestled in the heart of a sprawling 180-acre coffee plantation.

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of the landscape, charming wooden cottages offer an immersive escape from the urban chaos. A standout feature is The Creative Table, an outdoor dining space thoughtfully crafted for special occasions, where you can relish the surrounding beauty and the delightful fragrance of nature.

The Tamara Coorg, with its idyllic setting and eco-friendly ethos, promises a rejuvenating escape for the long weekend. Whether you’re seeking tranquility, adventure, or simply a change of scenery, this eco-resort has it all. So, dust off that forgotten travel checklist, disconnect from the ordinary, and embark on a memorable journey to The Tamara Coorg.