Explore the Most beautiful destinations to Visit in US this 2020

When the New year sets in New travel opportunities too...

When a person decides to travel January is the perfect time to look at and set their travel goals.

Solo trip is always the best way to explore the desired destination. From the freedom and flexibility to the stress relief and boost in self-reliance, there are endless benefits to solo travel.

It's always important to research on the current conditions of the place you are expected to travel to stay safe while travelling especially for your solo trips.

Here are the few places where our travel bloggers and other experts shared the solo travel destinations of 2020 as they recommended. This year, seven destinations across the United States made the cut, ranging from major cities to a remote island and national park. Seven travel professionals shared their thoughts on why for "52 Places."Take a look.

1.Glacier National Park and Whitefish, Montana





Out of 150 glaciers, only 20 Glaciers are remaining in the Glaciers National Park when compared to 1910. The park is removed for its beauty though the landscapes are evolving. Visit the 17-room Sperry Chalet, a 100-year-old lodge reopening in 2020 after a $9 million renovation. The nearby town of Whitefish, Montana, is another great base destination with a few more urban comforts, such as award-winning restaurants and recently opened boutique hotels.



2.Austin, Texas





Austin a "buoyant economy and an intellectual hub packaged in an aesthetic of cowboy patina and broken-in leather."Beyond serving an important role in the upcoming presidential election as a "blue capital in a red state," Austin continues to be a talked-about travel destination for its music, art, and food scenes, she says. Sims encourages people to look beyond the buzzed-about Austin City Limits and South by Southwest, recommending art galleries on the East Side and relaxed dining establishments - in particular, Tacodeli for breakfast tacos - as alternative attractions.



3. Richmond, Virginia





Richmond is reawakening. Virginia's capital has emerged a Centre of food and culture. A new food hall, the city's first, will open in 2020 across the country.



4. Grand Isle, Louisiana





Grand isle in Louisiana is known to be the last inhabited barrier island as it faces the high rate of level sea rise. Spanning seven miles and located two hours south of New Orleans in a high-traffic fishing zone, it is home to roseate spoonbills, majestic live oak forests, migratory birds, and bottlenose dolphins. The isle's survival is uncertain, so now is the time to go. Catch the migratory bird festival in April or a cruise with Calmwater Charters to learn more about the isle's rich history.



5. Colorado Springs, Colorado





The new $90 million US Olympic & Paralympic Museum as well as a brand new summit complex atop popular fourteener Pikes Peak will draw visitors to Colorado in 2020. After soaking up in the panoramic views one can visit the farm to table restaurants serving all organic grain grown food.



6. Paso Robles, California





Known as the market to wine. Accordingly, two of Paso Robles' more than 300 wineries just underwent expansions, Hotel Cheval is debuting a spa and infinity pool, and a 16,000-square-foot food market will open in 2020 featuring everything from local produce to beer to vegan cheese.



Bruce Munro's latest "Field of Light" installation, consisting of 60,000 glowing orbs of light spread across 15 acres, cast the world's eye on Paso Robles. More people are discovering "the good life" in this wine region.