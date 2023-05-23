Kashmir is Heaven on Earth : Popular Quotes which portray the exact picture of this destination

With the gushing rivers, shiny waterfalls, picturesque surrounding and lush green forests, that has always appealed tourists despite many Kashmir issues.



Here you can find both emotional as well as popular quotes that portray the exact picture of this destination.

1. “On earth, there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it, and Kashmir is one of them.”

2. “The beauty of Kashmir matches Heaven.”

3. “If you want to see Heaven on Earth, then you must Kashmir.”

4. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

5. “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”

6. “Don’t listen to what they say. Go and see Kashmir.”

7. “Life is short and so travel to Kashmir before you die.”

8. “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere in Kashmir.”

9. Kashmir makes me feel like a kid again!”

10. “Kashmir is a very calm and beautiful place full of positive energy.”

11. “Kashmir might be better than heaven.”

12. “Kashmir is the first love of every Indian.”

13. “Kashmir is my Happy Place.”

14. “Kashmir is calling, and I must go.”

15. “I can finally tick ‘visit Kashmir’ off my bucket list.”

16. “Missing the vibe of Kashmir.”

17. “Kashmir is the happiest place one can reach.”

18. “Words are not enough to describe the beauty of Kashmir.”

19. Kashmir is a place where one can forget the outside world and be at peace.

20. Feeling fine in Kashmir.

21. Kashmir is my favorite place in the world.

22. Good morning, Kashmir. It’s me again.

23. Roam around the world; you are made to travel.

24. Kashmir is calling, and I must go.

25. If you want to enjoy nature and peace, come to Kashmir.

26. Follow your heart, even if it takes you all the way to Kasmir.

27. A jewel in India.

28. Heading up to the hills today.

29. If lost, return to Kashmir.

30. Kashmir, City of dreams.

31. This is my kind of happy place.

32. In Kashmir, nothing is expected, and everything is perfect.

33. Getting lost in Kashmir is an amazing feeling.

34. Kashmir is so romantic!

35. Sometimes I dream of Kashmir.

36. Kashmir is an awesome destination.

37. Kashmir is a very calm and beautiful place full of positive energy.

38. Meet me in Kashmir.