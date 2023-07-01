Luggage accessories you need for stress-free travel

While everyone looks forward to a vacation or travel from time-to-time, packing for a trip and then carrying the luggage can be quite cumbersome. Factors like the type of luggage, safety options measures like locks, and overall convenience really affect your entire traveling experience. Therefore, it is vital that you equip yourself with the best accessories to ensure stress and hassle-free travel. Here are some of the luggage accessories:

Abhishek Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles says about few accessories which gives us stress and hassle-free travel.

Luggage Covers

How having unique luggage with a stand-out color and design can help you easily recognize your luggage. If you don't have distinctive luggage, luggage covers can also help identify your luggage on conveyor belts. There is a wide range of flamboyant luggage covers that perform multiple functions for travel. Many are double stitched and elastic and can easily fit come in different sizes which can fit a range of bags. They help protect the suitcase from dirt, scuff marks, and scratches. Made out of highly stretchable polyester-spandex mix, they are convenient to put on and easy to remove.

Neck Pillow

This is one travel accessory that you just can’t afford to do without. If you’re traveling by train, flight, or bus, your neck is bound to go through a lot of strain. Therefore, it becomes very important to invest in a comfortable neck pillow that lets you just sleep comfortably during long hours of travel. A decent travel pillows are made of memory foam, which is built from 100% Polyurethane. These easy-to-carry-lightweight pillows are perfect for traveling by airplane, car, train, or bus and also have a button lock to ensure a firm, snug fit around your neck. Moreover, some good neck pillows come with a narrower back and extra cushioning on the sides to truly support your neck rest which makes the whole experience comfortable.

Personalized Luggage Tags



Personalized luggage tags are an important means of identification, especially when you are trying to sift your luggage from the rest. The tags can have personalized information like your name, phone number, email ID, and other details, which can help a great deal in cases of luggage loss or theft. It also helps in baggage handling at the airport or even at hotels, where the necessary information can speed things up. Moreover, in this new age, where people really imbibe personalization, these tags can be used to add a touch of style and expression. Many of these tags are made of a durable material like leather and can be found in vibrant colors. They can be attached to your suitcase, backpack, meal bag, or handbag to distinguish them from others.

Luggage Weighing Scale



All airline passengers can relate to the nervous moments when you’re about to weigh your luggage on the weight belt at the check-in counter of the airport. There are many airlines that have strict guidelines with respect to the weight of the checked baggage and carry-on bags. Therefore, in order to not pay extravagant amounts on excess baggage fees, you should invest in a luggage weighing scale.

TSA Lock



It goes without saying that one of the biggest worries, when you are traveling, is that of luggage theft or damage. Therefore, it becomes crucial for you to safeguard your valuables with the help of a proper locking system. This is where TSA-approved locks come in handy. The TSA lock helps you protect your suitcase and valuables wherever you’re traveling. It also holds the zippers of the bag or suitcase together to prevent the bag from accidentally being opened while it is in transit. TSA Lock is essentially a global security system that allows passengers to lock their luggage while permitting authorities to check it without posing damage to the valuables.