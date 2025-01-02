New Year Travels: 8 Safest Destinations to Visit

As the year comes to an end, the excitement of celebrating New Year’s Eve fills the air. You may find yourself daydreaming about the perfect destination to welcome the New Year. Close your eyes and imagine yourself in a place where crazy parties are happening everywhere, locals welcome the year with traditional activities, live music electrifies the atmosphere, and the location is known for its safety. Whether you prefer snowy mountains or sun-soaked beaches, many destinations offer joy and security. Check out our curated list of destinations for the safest and most memorable New Year celebrations.

Best international destinations to visit this New Year

Listed below are 8 destinations that you can consider for your New Year celebratory plans:

Switzerland

If you want to experience the festive vibes amidst a beautiful landscape, Switzerland is your destination. When visiting around 31 December, head to Zurich for amazing fireworks over Lake Zurich and street parties throughout the town. You can also visit Geneva’s Jet d’Eau for a fireworks show. If you prefer to spend New Year's in a serene place, drive to Interlaken, where the alpine scenery will not only mesmerise you but also the local gastronomic dishes and traditional music will make your evening unforgettable.

Zermatt is another must-visit destination if you love gala dinners and want to participate in festive events. Don't forget to consider getting travel insurance for added peace of mind while exploring the picturesque Swiss Alps.

New Zealand

New Zealand is not only safe for travellers but also turns into a paradise during the New Year. For an unforgettable celebration, drive to Queenstown, located on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, surrounded by the Southern Alps, providing a stunning backdrop. Queenstown comes alive in the final days of December with live music, street parties, and a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

To celebrate in a more relaxed atmosphere, visit the nearby Gibbston Valley, where you can take a wine tour and enjoy a cruise on the lake. Don't forget to secure family travel insurance for your loved ones as you embark on this magical New Year's adventure in New Zealand.

Japan

Japan is one of the safest countries to explore this New Year. You can visit Tokyo, where, among many countdown events, the two must-see celebrations are those held at Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower.

If you wish to experience traditional New Year customs, such as hatsumode at Fushimi Inari Shrine, visit Kyoto. For fun activities, Japan’s wonderland, Sapporo, is the place for you. Here, you can participate in many snow festivals and spend time exploring and making ice sculptures.

Brazil

When in Brazil, what better place is there than Rio de Janeiro? The electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration at Copacabana Beach is something you must not miss. The beach hosts one of the world’s largest fireworks displays, complemented by live music and traditional samba dancing.

If you are more of a cultural explorer, head to São Paulo. For a more serene escape, drive to Florianópolis.

Denmark

There are many places in Denmark that can make your New Year memorable. Head to Copenhagen and, in the evening, drive to City Hall Square, where you can enjoy a champagne toast, fireworks, and street parties. Tivoli Gardens is another place to visit, known for its festive lights and thrilling rides. For a cultural twist, nothing is better than Aarhus. You can visit many historically rich museums and attend the Queen's speech welcoming the New Year.

You must also visit Odense, famous as the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen.

Germany

One country where tradition, history, and festive spirit come alive during the New Year is Germany. With Berlin's never-ending parties, famous fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate, and Munich's beer halls, this place is the perfect destination. If you visit Germany a few days before the arrival of the New Year, the Christmas markets in Cologne and Hamburg are something you must not miss. You should also visit Neuschwanstein Castle, nestled in the snow, during this time.

Iceland

Iceland not only offers festive vibes but also provides an opportunity to explore natural wonders. In Reykjavik, you can enjoy spending time with locals who gather around bonfires as the sky lights up with fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

If you plan to welcome the New Year under the Northern Lights, head to Akureyri.

Austria

Austria welcomes tourists in the New Year with snow-capped Alps and traditional customs, such as watching Dinner for One. To make your trip memorable, head to Vienna’s grand squares and enjoy not only the fireworks but also delicious food and live music.

If you are a ski enthusiast, you can hit the slopes in the famous resorts of Tyrol. What else does Austria have in store? Well, to find out, visit beautiful alpine villages and enjoy scenic train rides.

Conclusion

Travelling to international destinations during New Year offers the perfect way to take a break from your hectic work life. However, before you plan your itinerary, one thing you must not skip is a travel insurance policy. A family travel insurance policy provides financial coverage for medical crises that may arise during your trip, covers the loss of passports and baggage, and refunds various booking amounts if you cancel your trip due to a health-related emergency or any other unforeseen circumstance covered by the policy.

Be sure to secure travel insurance before embarking on you’re adventure, as it ensures peace of mind and protection, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the excitement of celebrating the New Year at your chosen destination.

